US-Iran deal to be signed June 14? Trump's latest claim signals major breakthrough with Persian Gulf nation

In a major development in the ongoing peace talks between Iran and the US, Donald Trump has claimed that the deal is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, June 14.

A day after the US cancelled scheduled strikes against Iran, President Donald Trump, in his latest claim, stated that a US-Iran agreement is set to be signed on Sunday, June 14. He further said that immediately after it gets signed, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened for global shipping. In his post, he also attacked former US President Barack Obama, accusing him of creating an 'easy, beautiful, smooth road' for Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

''Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands. At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran or the United States,'' Trump said in his latest post.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/G34bMSBIUM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2026

Trump also claimed that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and added, ''In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.''

Major announcement signals possible shift in US-Iran relations

''We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!'' he concluded.