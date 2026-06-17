US-Iran deal includes $300bn private investment fund, over half already committed: Report

The US-Iran agreement reportedly has a $300 billion private fund designed to spur investment in Iran, and more than half that sum has already been committed, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The US-Iran agreement reportedly has a $300 billion private fund designed to spur investment in Iran, and more than half that sum has already been committed, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

US-Iran deal: What is the $300 billion private fund for?

According to sources close to Reuters, the fund is designed to give both sides an economic incentive to conclude a final deal. The plan has not yet been announced as Washington and Tehran prepare to sign on Friday. The new fund is a private investment vehicle, not a reconstruction or reparations program, and will not include any government money or grants, the source clarified.

Initially, Tehran had sought $400 billion as compensation for war damages from the US, but Washington had said it would not provide it. The new fund ​pledges investment to span energy, logistics, manufacturing and transport. Also, the companies based in the US, the Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America and Africa have agreed to commit financing.

The concept for a "Reconstruction and Development Fund" emerged next. According to the Iranian source, the plan calls for regional countries to contribute through loans, credit lines, or direct financing. The money would rebuild war-damaged sites, including the Mobarakeh Steel complex, refineries, airports, and broader infrastructure hit by the conflict.

Investment Fund: How it will be administered, who will invest?

The source stressed that the investment fund is separate from parallel talks on lifting U.S. sanctions and releasing frozen Iranian assets abroad. The two are distinct financial tracks with different goals and timelines. The fund won’t be set up or become operational until a final deal is reached. Once the memorandum of understanding is signed, it will lay out a 60-day process. \

“It’ll only be created once the final deal is signed,” the source said. “During these 60 days, the fund administrators will work with Iranians and investors to plan and scope projects,” as reported by Reuters.

Vice President JD Vance had said Iran could access a $300 billion Gulf-backed reconstruction fund if it complies with Washington’s terms: dismantling its nuclear program, eliminating enriched uranium stockpiles, and accepting strict inspections.

The source did not disclose how the fund will be administered or by whom, saying key details are still being worked out. Companies from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and the U.S. have made commitments, though the source declined to share a full list.