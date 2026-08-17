US-Iran Deal Ends Today: What lies ahead for Trump, Mojtaba as Strait of Hormuz continues to be at risk?

The pact, signed on June 17 by President Donald Trump and President Masoud Pezeshkian, was intended to stop hostilities and lead to a final agreement within 60 days.

The 60-day period set by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding expires on Monday, August 17. But the deal has already weakened significantly, and neither Washington nor Tehran appears interested in extending it.

In the last hours of the agreement, rhetoric has intensified, talks have stalled, and tensions have risen over the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG before the war.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said over the weekend that Tehran has “not yet decided to resume negotiations with the United States.” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has warned of continued pressure on Iran and threatened to take control of Hormuz.

Attention has now moved away from a possible extension of the June agreement to what framework will succeed it.

What was US-Iran deal?

The pact, signed on June 17 by President Donald Trump and President Masoud Pezeshkian, was intended to stop hostilities and lead to a final agreement within 60 days.

Under the terms, Washington was to lift its naval blockade within 30 days, relax sanctions, permit Iranian oil exports, and unfreeze assets. A reconstruction package of at least USD 300 billion was also on the table.

In return, Iran was to de-mine areas around Hormuz, allow commercial ships free passage for 60 days, and reaffirm it would not pursue nuclear weapons.

Why did the US-Iran deal fall apart?

The two countries soon traded accusations of non-compliance. Washington charged Tehran with failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran alleged that the US maintained its blockade and had not delivered sanctions relief.

On July 7, President Trump declared the agreement ‘over’. Tehran countered that the US had breached its obligations and announced that it had suspended its own commitments as well.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the idea of extending any truce, saying, “We did not have a ceasefire in the first place that we would now want to extend. We had ‘the end of the war,’ and now there is a new situation.”

Hormuz emerges as the central flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the most visible point of tension. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, “This strait will be opened and closed only under Iran’s command.”

President Trump has issued a conflicting assertion, declaring his intent to proclaim Hormuz US territory after a victory over Iran. Commercial shipping has already fallen steeply, with five commodity vessels transiting on Saturday and no recorded crossings on Sunday.

What's next for Trump and Mojtaba?

Diplomatic channels are not fully closed. Qatar, Pakistan and Oman continue to relay messages between Washington and Tehran, while Iran and Oman are discussing a possible temporary arrangement for shipping through Hormuz.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has likewise adopted a firmer position, describing Trump’s signature as “utterly worthless and devoid of credibility” in light of what Tehran portrayed as repeated US violations.

The near-term outlook points to sustained pressure rather than a swift return to peace or escalation to full-scale war. Washington is expected to expand sanctions and maintain its naval footprint, while Tehran may persist in leveraging control over Hormuz.

Outstanding issues include the nuclear program, sanctions relief, oil exports, frozen assets, and the US military presence. With the Strait of Hormuz still restricted and both parties refusing to concede, the conclusion of the 60-day agreement may herald a more uncertain phase rather than a resolution to the conflict.