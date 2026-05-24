US-Iran deal close to finalisation? Donald Trump signals breakthrough amid Hormuz crisis

US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran are close to a major peace agreement aimed at easing Middle East tensions and resolving the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Washington and Tehran were nearing a major agreement designed to reduce tensions in the Middle East, with discussions also covering the future of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil transit routes.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations had made substantial progress and that only a few unresolved issues remained before a formal announcement could be made. He described the proposed arrangement as a wider 'peace understanding' involving not only the United States and Iran, but also several regional stakeholders.

Regional Leaders Join Diplomatic Push

Trump revealed that he had held a series of conversations from the Oval Office with prominent Middle Eastern leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He also confirmed discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. According to Trump, the talks centred on de-escalating regional conflict and finalising a memorandum focused on long-term stability.

Trump further said his separate phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been positive.

Tehran Rejects Claim on Hormuz Control

Despite Trump’s optimistic remarks, Iranian media challenged his assertion that the Strait of Hormuz would fully reopen under the agreement. The semi-official Fars News Agency reported that Tehran would retain complete authority over the waterway, including regulation of shipping routes, permits and passage procedures.

Iran indicated it could allow maritime traffic to return to pre-conflict levels, but stressed that this should not be interpreted as unrestricted international access.

Pakistan’s Mediation Efforts

Diplomatic momentum reportedly increased after high-level talks in Tehran involving Pakistan’s military leadership. Sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters that the emerging framework could include a phased process aimed at formally ending hostilities, resolving the Hormuz dispute and launching broader negotiations within a 30-day window.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated Washington’s key demands, including guarantees that Iran would not develop nuclear weapons and that maritime routes in the Gulf remain open without restrictions. Iran, however, continues to insist that its nuclear programme is strictly civilian in nature.