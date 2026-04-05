US-Iran conflict: Missing pilot of downed US F-15E rescued from Iran, official says ‘rescued, but not safe yet’

US confirms that missing pilot of the downed F-15E fighter jet has been rescued after a "heavy firefight". An US government official has confirmed to Al Jazeera that the pilot has been rescued but is not safe yet and is being brought back safely from Iran.

US confirms that missing pilot of the downed F-15E fighter jet has been rescued after a "heavy firefight". An US government official has confirmed to Al Jazeera that the pilot has been rescued but is not safe yet and is being brought back safely from Iran.

The official said the search operation will be successfully completed after the rescue team must successfully exfiltrate him from Iran. “We were told by the US government source that overnight in Iran, a missing crew member of the downed F-15E has been located, and there was a rescue effort, but there was a fierce firefight," the report mentioned, citing the official.

Former US Special Forces personnel and journalist Jack Murphy in an X post, Murphy wrote, "Good news for once. F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive firefight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area."

Search operation for missing pilot

US forces launched an intensive search-and-rescue mission after an F-15E Strike Eagle was brought down over Iran. One crew member was successfully recovered earlier, now the second person has also been located. The F-15E Strike Eagle was carrying two personnel, a pilot and a weapons system officer.

Earlier, Iranian state media reported that the country's air defence system had struck a US fighter jet over central Iran. The report cited a police statement, which urged residents in the area to assist in locating the pilot or pilots, offering a reward for the capture of any US servicemen.