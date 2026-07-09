US-Iran Conflict Escalates: Fresh strikes hit multiple Iranian cities hours after Donald Trump ends interim deal

The US launched fresh strikes on Iranian military-linked sites after attacks on cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump declared the interim agreement with Tehran 'over.'

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes on Iran on Wednesday, targeting sites linked to Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation came just hours after US President Donald Trump declared that the interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict was effectively "over."

According to the US military, the strikes were intended to ensure the safety of one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes after three cargo ships were attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had begun "additional strikes" to further weaken Iran's capability to disrupt freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway. "The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," the statement said.

A US official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday's military operation was expected to be larger than the strikes carried out a day earlier.

Bahrain and Kuwait Respond to Regional Threat

The escalating conflict prompted neighbouring Gulf nations to activate emergency measures.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced that warning sirens had sounded in several parts of the country, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and immediately move to the nearest safe location. Meanwhile, Kuwait's Defence Ministry said its air defence systems were actively intercepting incoming rockets and drones, highlighting the growing regional security concerns.

Trump Signals More Military Action

Before the latest strikes, Trump made it clear that further military action was imminent.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump said: "I'll give a little warning: We're going to hit them hard tonight."

His remarks came as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate following the attacks on commercial vessels.

Trump Says Interim Agreement Has Collapsed

Trump also declared that the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 was no longer in effect. When asked whether the agreement still stood, he replied, "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them."

Questioning the prospects of future diplomacy, Trump added that he was uncertain whether any new agreement with Iran would be reliable. "If we make a deal with Iran, I'm not sure that will stick. I found them to be very dishonourable people," he said.

Despite his strong remarks, Trump suggested that the latest military action would not lead to a prolonged conflict. "Anything that happens is going to happen very fast," he said, adding that the US might "just finish the job." Later, at a press conference, Trump said any military action would conclude quickly and would ultimately make the region safer, including for global oil supplies.

Multiple Iranian Cities Hit in Airstrikes

Iranian state media reported explosions across several cities along the country's southern coastline, stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman.

One of the main targets was Bandar Abbas, Iran's largest port and a key naval hub for both the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Residents reported around eight explosions as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming strikes.

US strikes also reportedly targeted a railway bridge near Aqqala in northern Iran, marking the first reported attack in that region since the ceasefire.

Iran's official news agency IRNA said one firefighter was killed following an attack near Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran. Additional explosions were reported in Chabahar, Konarak, Sirik, Jask, Bushehr and Abu Musa Island.

Iranian media also reported damage to Shahid Beheshti Port, Kalantari Port and maritime traffic control facilities in Chabahar. Power outages were reported in parts of the region, while Press TV claimed fragments from the strikes struck a local hospital in Chabahar.

Iran Warns of Strong Retaliation

Iranian officials vowed to respond forcefully.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Committee, posted a message on X warning that Iran would retaliate. "Martyr Khamenei taught us not to fear America and showed that 'falsehood will perish.' Await the hard slap from the Iranians," he wrote.

Nournews, which is affiliated with Iran's top security establishment, quoted a military source as saying Tehran was preparing a "massive attack" on US military bases across the region. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of violating the June 17 memorandum, arguing that the agreement recognised Iran's role in managing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz Remains at the Centre of Conflict

The latest military escalation follows Tuesday's reported attack on three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is one of the world's busiest energy corridors, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passing through it before the conflict intensified earlier this year.

Although Iran has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks on the vessels, many analysts believe Tehran uses such incidents to strengthen its negotiating position during periods of heightened tensions. Iran also claimed on Wednesday that it had launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait in response to earlier American strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Oil Prices Rise Amid Escalating Tensions

The renewed military confrontation also rattled global energy markets. Brent crude futures climbed by more than USD 1 per barrel in post-settlement trading, reaching USD 79.28 a barrel. Despite the increase, oil prices remain significantly below the late-April peak of more than USD 120 per barrel, reflecting cautious optimism among investors that the conflict may not escalate into a prolonged regional war.