US-Iran conflict enters diplomatic phase as both sides pause strikes

The suspension of military operations has brought Gulf shipping and the oil industry a respite. Global oil prices have plummeted by more than 5 percent after the US suspended its two-week bombing campaign against Iran.

The US and Iran have paused military attacks, breaking a two-week cycle of escalating strikes, bringing a hope for diplomacy. The Trump administration has paused its military strikes on Iran after 13 consecutive nights to allow diplomatic efforts to proceed, a move confirmed by US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, citing Donald Trump was "giving talks some space".

US pauses strikes, Iran suspends retaliation

After US halted attacks, Iran's army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia confirmed that they also suspended retaliatory operations. "These attacks continued until two nights ago, but over the past two nights the Americans have stopped their attacks," said Iran's army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia. "Since... our strategy has essentially been retaliatory, we have also halted our retaliatory operations," he was quoted as saying per AFP reports.

Waltz told "Fox News Sunday" that while forces remained "locked and loaded" Trump would give negotiations "a little bit of room".

Trump dismisses concerns over missile stockpiles

The steps towards negotiations also been seen arising as pressure on US stockpiles of Patriot interceptors and other defensive weapons. However, Trump dismissed concerns over dwindling US missile stockpiles, insisting the country has "far more munitions than anyone in the world."

Earlier, there were reports that military officials, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, had raised concerns about interceptor shortages if the conflict with Iran intensifies. While US Central Command believes current inventories can support ongoing operations, officials are reportedly considering expanding strikes on Iran to reduce its missile-launching capability.

The suspension of military operations has brought Gulf shipping and the oil industry a respite. Global oil prices have plummeted by more than 5 percent after the US suspended its two-week bombing campaign against Iran.

The decision follows concerns from regional mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, that continued hostilities could escalate into a broader Middle East conflict. While both US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials have acknowledged the diplomatic efforts, it remains uncertain whether they will result in the restoration of the agreement.

Oman mediates Strait of Hormuz talks

Meanwhile, it is being reported that diplomatic engagement between Iran and the US has progressed, with an Omani delegation visiting Tehran to discuss a future mechanism for managing the Strait of Hormuz. According to Al Jazeera reports, while Oman has reportedly proposed a regional consortium to oversee the waterway without charging tolls, Iran has maintained its opposition to alternative transit corridors and continues to insist on managing the mechanism itself while imposing a service fee.