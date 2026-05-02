US-Iran Conflict: Donald Trump warns of tough choices as Tehran negotiations face deadlock

Donald Trump expressed doubt over a US-Iran deal, saying Tehran’s proposals fall short despite ongoing talks.

US President Donald Trump has expressed growing scepticism about the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, signalling uncertainty as negotiations to end the ongoing conflict remain unresolved. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump indicated dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest proposals, suggesting that progress, while present, may not be sufficient to secure an agreement.

Concerns Over Iran’s Proposal

Trump made it clear that the United States is not fully convinced by Iran’s current position. Although he acknowledged that discussions are ongoing and that Iran has made some progress, he emphasised that the proposals on the table fall short of expectations. According to Trump, the deal must meet stricter standards, particularly concerning security concerns and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

He reiterated that while diplomacy remains the preferred route, the United States is also weighing more aggressive alternatives. Framing the situation in stark terms, Trump said the choice lies between pursuing a peaceful resolution or taking decisive military action. Despite this, he maintained that a negotiated settlement would be the more humane and desirable outcome.

Strait of Hormuz and Economic Pressures

The situation is further complicated by developments in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Iran had previously restricted access to the strait during the conflict, significantly disrupting petroleum trade. Although Tehran reportedly proposed reopening the route as part of a broader peace initiative, disagreements over the sequencing of negotiations, particularly regarding its nuclear program, have stalled progress.

The United States has insisted that nuclear discussions remain central to any agreement. Reports suggest Washington has pushed for guarantees that Iran will neither resume nuclear activities nor transfer enriched uranium during the negotiation period. These demands have become a key sticking point between the two sides.

Rising Stakes in Energy Markets

The ongoing tensions have had a direct impact on global energy markets. Oil prices surged sharply amid fears of prolonged disruption, reaching highs not seen in recent years before stabilising slightly. Trump predicted that prices would eventually decline once the conflict is resolved, linking market stability closely to the outcome of negotiations.

Diplomacy Continues Amid Uncertainty

Despite the challenges, diplomatic channels remain open. US officials have declined to disclose specific details of the negotiations, emphasising the sensitive nature of ongoing discussions. Meanwhile, Iran is believed to have put forward a revised proposal, though its contents have not been made public.

As both sides navigate a complex mix of military, economic, and political pressures, the path forward remains uncertain. While Trump’s remarks highlight frustration, they also underscore that diplomacy, however fragile, continues to be the primary avenue for resolving the crisis.