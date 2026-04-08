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US-Iran ceasefire: Tehran agrees to open Strait of Hormuz for American ships if they pay $2million per vessel, victory for Shiite regime?

The proposal includes a system to regulate transit through the strait, including a fee of about $2 million per vessel, which would be shared with Oman. Iran’s portion of the revenue would reportedly be used to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the conflict, rather than seeking direct war compens

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

US-Iran ceasefire: Tehran agrees to open Strait of Hormuz for American ships if they pay $2million per vessel, victory for Shiite regime?
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Iran has put forward a 10-point proposal aimed at ending its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, as tensions escalated following fresh threats of escalation from US President Donald Trump. According to Iranian state media, the plan was conveyed through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

The proposal includes a system to regulate transit through the strait, including a fee of about $2 million per vessel, which would be shared with Oman. Iran’s portion of the revenue would reportedly be used to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the conflict, rather than seeking direct war compensation.

 

Background to the negotiations

The proposal came a day before Trump announced a 2-week ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, that would lead to immediate and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. A day ago, a deadline set by the United States for Iran to meet certain conditions, raised the risk of further military action. The deadline had earlier been extended to 8 pm Washington, D.C. time on Tuesday (5:30 am IST the next day).

Trump said Tuesday would be the final cutoff, stating, “Tuesday is the final deadline… not good enough,” while describing the latest proposal as “significant,” according to Reuters.

Iran's proposal

Based on details shared by officials speaking to Iranian state media and cited by The New York Times, the 10-point framework outlines a broad set of demands and concessions. Iran wants to charge fees for ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as part of its proposals to end the war with Israel and the United States after blocking most traffic through the crucial energy waterway for weeks.

The Strait, a strip of water only 34 km (21 miles) wide between Iran and Oman, provides passage from the Gulf ​to the Indian Ocean and is the main route for about a fifth of world oil supplies and other vital goods including fertilisers.

Oman said it had held talks ​with Iran on options to ensure smooth transit but did not say if any agreements had been reached. A small number ⁠of ships have passed through the Strait since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps blocked it off at the start of the war, firing on some vessels in the Gulf.

There have been reports ​of at least one payment of $2 million having been made for a vessel to traverse the Strait, but Reuters was unable to confirm that.

US response

No such unilateral ​move to demand fees to traverse a strait has been made in modern history, shipping industry officials said. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that free traffic of oil through the Strait must be part of any peace deal with Iran.

Meanwhile, the current proposal follows earlier exchanges between the two sides. On March 24, the United States sent its own 15-point proposal to Iran via intermediaries, which Tehran rejected. Iran later responded with counterproposals, several of which appear to have been incorporated into its latest plan.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has previously described the US proposals as overly "extremely ambitious and illogical", reflecting deep differences between the two sides on core issues such as sanctions, security guarantees, and regional influence.

For now, despite the exchange of proposals, major gaps remain. Iran is seeking long-term security assurances and economic relief, while the United States is pushing for broader concessions tied to regional stability and strategic access through key global shipping routes 

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