US-Iran ceasefire talks would be 'make or break' says Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, details here

PM Sharif said hosting the discussions was “not just a proud moment for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world," underscoring Islamabad’s position as a facilitator in high-stakes diplomacy.

Ahead of the US-Iran negotiations, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the talks represent a “make or break” phase in efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire. This phase of talks is a make-or-break to seek a permanent ceasefire. It is not just a proud moment for Pakistan. Still, for the entire Muslim world, PM Sharif said while addressing the nation, adding that the discussion would begin in the Pakistani capital on Saturday.

Pakistan PM on US-Iran peace discussions: 'Make or break' phase

PM Sharif said hosting the discussions was “not just a proud moment for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim world," underscoring Islamabad’s position as a facilitator in high-stakes diplomacy. “Parties that had been facing each other in a war have now agreed to resolve their issues through dialogue," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership of both countries for agreeing to a ceasefire and holding peace talks at his request. 'Our government would do its best to ensure the success of the peace process. We urge citizens to pray for the talks to succeed,' he added.

Pakistan pushed by the US to broker a ceasefire with Iran?

Pakistan attempted to present itself as a peacemaker between the US and Iran, but the new details from a Financial Times report suggest that it was rather pushed by White House to broker the temporary ceasefire with Iran. The report poses serious questions about Pakistan's independent diplomatic stance as it suggests that Islamabad was not a neutral broker but rather a convenient channel for the US to push the temporary ceasefire deal.

Financial Times, citing people familiar with the talks, reported that the US leaned on Pakistan to present Washington's proposal to Iran, making the country a mere messenger between the two sides rather than an active neutral participant. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, who was the first one to suggest a two-week ceasefire in public, was reduced to a spectator with Army chief Asim Munir playing a central role, holding urgent discussions with US officials, including Donald Trump, JD Vance and envoy Steve Witkoff. Moreover, Pakistan's involvement as a mediator did not come from its diplomatic prowess but with a belief that Iran was more "likely to accept the US-backed offer if it was delivered by a Muslim-majority neighbour state," as per the report.

US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad

The US and Iran talks are taking place at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad's Red Zone, which has been effectively "locked down" with a two-day public holiday declared and over 10,000 security personnel deployed. From the United States, Vice President JD Vance, alongside special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad on Friday, expressing hope for "positive" negotiations while warning Iran not to "play" the US. From Iran, the discussion will be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.