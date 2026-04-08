US-Iran ceasefire talks: What is Tehran's 10-point plan to end war? Negotiations to begin in Islamabad on April 10

The two-week pause is likely to lead to further comprehensive negotiations between the US and Iran and a possible peace summit in Islamabad. Here is Iran's 10-point proposal for negotiations:

In what is being called a 2-week pause or ceasefire, the Iranian National Security Council will have talks with the US in Islamabad on April 10, based on a 10-point plan it has formulated. According to Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, US President Donald Trump has agreed to negotiate based on the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal, after it allows safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks. So what is Iran's 10-point proposal for negotiation with the US?

Iran's 10-point plan includes:

Strait of Hormuz Control: Controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iranian armed forces, granting Iran economic and geopolitical leverage.



End to Regional Conflict: End the war against all elements of the axis of resistance.



US Withdrawal: Withdrawal of US combat forces from regional bases and deployment points.



Safe Transit Protocol: Establish a safe transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz, guaranteeing Iran's dominance.



Damages and Reparations: Full payment of Iran's damages according to estimates.



Sanctions Relief: Lift all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and Security Council.



Asset Release: Release all Iranian assets and properties frozen abroad.



Security Council Resolution: Ratify all agreements in a binding Security Council resolution

US 15-point proposal

On the other hand, the US had put forward a 15-point proposal to Iran, handed over through Pakistani intermediaries. which includes conditions such as strict curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme, an end to support for proxy groups and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Immediate Ceasefire: Halt to hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz



Nuclear Restrictions: Iran commits to not pursuing nuclear weapons

Sanctions Relief: US-led sanctions lifted, frozen assets released

Regional Framework: Agreement on Strait of Hormuz governance

15-20 Day Negotiation Window: Timeframe to finalise broader settlement



Meanwhile, the two-week pause is likely to lead to further comprehensive negotiations between the US and Iran and a possible peace summit in Islamabad on April 10, 2026.