US-Iran ceasefire talks progress, Donald Trump yet to approve 60-day framework

US and Iran have reportedly agreed on a preliminary 60-day ceasefire framework focused on the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear talks, but President Donald Trump has not approved it yet.

United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire and resuming talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme. According to sources cited by Axios, negotiators from both sides agreed on the framework of a 60-day memorandum of understanding earlier this week. The deal, however, is still awaiting final approval from US President Donald Trump.

Officials said most terms of the agreement were settled by Tuesday, with Iranian leaders reportedly giving their approval. Trump, however, has not yet signed off, stating he wanted “a couple of days to think about it.” The White House has not publicly confirmed the details, while Trump continues to express frustration over the pace of negotiations and reiterated that sanctions relief, a key Iranian demand, is not currently on the table.

Strait of Hormuz at centre of talks

A primary focus of the proposed agreement is restoring calm in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. The draft plan reportedly requires Iran to remove naval mines within 30 days and halt interference with commercial shipping. In return, the US would gradually ease its naval blockade.

The memorandum also includes an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons during the 60-day period, while both sides discuss uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, the possible release of frozen Iranian funds, and humanitarian aid deliveries. Officials emphasised that the memorandum would serve only as a temporary framework, not a permanent peace settlement.

Fresh strikes threaten ceasefire

The diplomatic push comes as tensions remain high. On May 28, Iran targeted a US military base in Kuwait following a US strike on an Iranian drone operation near Bandar Abbas. US Central Command reported shooting down five Iranian drones and hitting a control station preparing to launch another drone. Kuwait also intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at its territory.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned of a “more decisive response” if attacks continue. Meanwhile, Trump rejected reports of an Oman-Iran plan for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz, insisting the waterway remains international.

Wider regional clashes continue

The flare-up coincides with ongoing conflict in the region. Israel conducted strikes in southern Lebanon and Beirut targeting Hezbollah positions, while air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel. Analysts caution that renewed military exchanges could jeopardise the fragile ceasefire and complicate diplomatic negotiations.