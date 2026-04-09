US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan is not credible as mediator? Israeli envoy claims US used Pak for ‘own reason’

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, does not see Pakistan as a “credible player” in mediating the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire talks. He also said that US used Pakistan “services” for their own use.

Pakistan is all set to play a role of mediator between US and Iran, brokering two-weeks ceasefire and setting the state for delegations level peace talks in Islamabad, where Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation and negotiating for ceasefire with Iranian delegation. As Pakistan enters in the middle of this conflict, Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, does not see Pakistan as a “credible player” in mediating the ongoing US-Iran ceasefire talks. He also said that US used Pakistan “services” for their own use.

Here’s what he said

Reuven Azhar, Israel ambassador to India while talking to ANI said, “We (Israel) don't see Pakistan as a credible player. The United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons.”

He said America has previously worked with “problematic states like Qatar and Turkey” to broker agreements, including with Hamas.

“For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see,” the Israeli envoy said.

Pakistan as mediator, brokering two-weeks ceasefire

Both Iran and US confirmed that Pakistan has mediated to end the war in the region just before Donald Trump’s ‘hormuz’ deadline. US and Iran delegation are scheduled for negotiation talks in Islamabad on April 10. US President Donald Trump announced that he received a ceasefire proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and that he agreed to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for two weeks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also praised Pakistan calling PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Marshal Asim Munir as ‘dear brothers’ for their efforts ‘to end war in the region.’

PM Shehbaz Sharif on X, posted, "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY."

“I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” he added.