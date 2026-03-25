US-Iran ceasefire: Iran rejects Donald Trump's proposal to end war, puts 5 conditions

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WORLD
Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline." Iran says it will end the war when it decides to do so and has put five conditions of its own.
Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline," a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday. Iran says it will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met," the official told Press TV emphasizing Tehran's resolve to continue its defense and inflict "heavy blows" on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.