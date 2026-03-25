WORLD

US-Iran ceasefire: Iran rejects Donald Trump's proposal to end war, puts 5 conditions

Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline." Iran says it will end the war when it decides to do so and has put five conditions of its own.

US-Iran ceasefire: Iran rejects Donald Trump's proposal to end war, puts 5 conditions

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