US-Iran ceasefire a sham? Hours after agreement Tehran’s Lavan oil refinery attacked, Kuwait, UAE hit by Iranian airstrikes; WATCH

Hours after Donald Trump announced US-Iran war ceasefire it was already broken as reports suggested that an oil refinery in the Islamic republic has been hit by missile strikes. Kuwait also reported “intense wave of attacks”, while the UAE's air defenses were responding to Iranian missile attack.

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced US-Iran war ceasefire it was already broken as reports suggested that an oil refinery in the Islamic republic has been hit by missile strikes.

According to reports, at least four US/Israeli airstrikes have launched missile strikes on the Lavan Oil Refinery on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf. Regarding the attack, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said that two refinery tanks were on fire and the working staff have been evacuated. These strikes took place several hours after the beginning of the ceasefire.

Local media has reported that the Lavan refinery was attacked at 10:56. Prior to that, a missile was fired near the refinery, and the unit staff were immediately evacuated. Before that also, they had also struck the company’s continental shelf oil pier. “Three explosions at 10:20 on Lavan Island. Two refinery tanks were hit. The staff were evacuated,” one report suggested.

The reports, however, did not suggest the source of the blast which remains to be unknown. firefighting and safety teams reached the area and started working ⁠to contain the blaze and ⁠secure the site. The island is crucial for Iran being one of its major terminals for the export of crude oil.

Missiles hit Kuwait, UAE

Kuwait also reported “intense wave of attacks” from Iran for hours. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense announced that Kuwaiti air defense systems have been actively responding since 8:00 am to an intensive wave of hostile drone attacks they claim were launched from Iran.

In another such incident, the United Arab Emirates also said on Wednesday afternoon that its air defenses were responding to an incoming Iranian missile barrage.

Both the developments came hours after Iran, the US and Israel reached a two-week ceasefire in the war.

US-Iran responses after the ceasefire

United States Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday characterised the ongoing ceasefire with Iran as "fragile", calling on Tehran to demonstrate "good faith" in order to secure a durable long-term agreement.

The Vice President, currently on a visit to Budapest, suggested that a comprehensive resolution to Middle Eastern tensions remains achievable, provided the Iranian leadership is prepared to coordinate constructively with the American administration.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday said that the US attacked Iran more than 10,000 times, targeting air forces and missiles. Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that they did not want to be in conflict with any of its neighbours.

But the US was using its bases in the Arab countries to attack Iran. “Iran and the United States have agreed to a ceasefire for two weeks. We did not want this war; it was imposed on Iran. Those who initiated it thought they could finish everything within three days, but they eventually realized that attacking Iranian civilians and homes was a big mistake.”