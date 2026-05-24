US-Iran breakthrough near? Marco Rubio hints at 'good news' within hours amid ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at a possible US-Iran breakthrough within hours, calling it 'good news.'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that a significant announcement regarding the ongoing US-Iran conflict could be made within hours, raising expectations of a possible diplomatic breakthrough.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to New Delhi, Rubio described the potential development as 'good news' for the international community and suggested that negotiations between Washington and Tehran were moving towards a critical stage.

Possible Deal Linked to Hormuz and Ceasefire

Rubio’s remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump stated that the United States was close to finalising a new 60-day ceasefire extension with Iran.

The proposed arrangement is expected to focus heavily on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital shipping route that has remained at the centre of tensions since the conflict escalated earlier this year.

According to Rubio, the evolving framework is aimed at addressing American concerns over the disruption of maritime movement through the strait, which Iran has significantly restricted following the outbreak of hostilities in February.

Oil Exports and Sanctions at Centre of Talks

As part of the reported understanding, Iran may be permitted to resume oil exports during the ceasefire period if the Strait of Hormuz is reopened for international shipping traffic.

Trump earlier claimed on Truth Social that a broad agreement had “largely been negotiated,” though he noted that some details still required final approval between the United States, Iran and other involved nations.

Meanwhile, Tehran has continued to push several demands in exchange for cooperation. Iranian officials are reportedly seeking an end to the US naval blockade, the release of frozen foreign assets and the removal of sanctions imposed on Iranian oil sales.

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

The latest statements reflect growing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Gulf region after months of instability that disrupted trade routes and increased fears of wider conflict.

While neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed a final agreement, Rubio’s comments have fuelled speculation that a temporary truce and broader negotiations could soon be announced.

Global markets and regional governments are closely monitoring developments, particularly because any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could significantly impact international energy supplies and oil prices.