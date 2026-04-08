US-Iran 2-week ceasefire: Tehran claims 'historic victory',Trump agrees to 10-point plan, Pakistan mediates, Strait of Hormuz reopens; Key highlights

The leadership of both countries has been invited, along with their delegations, to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to continue negotiations for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes, Sharif wrote in a social media post.

As the Tuesday (April 7, 2026) 8 pm deadline loomed, the serious negotiation between the US and Iran mediated by Pakistan resulted in a 2-week ceasefire, with Tehran claiming 'historic victory'. US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social platform, announced the US had suspended attacks following Iran's agreement to the 'complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, for a period of two weeks. "This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" he said.

Here are 10 major highlights from the US-Iran 2-week ceasefire:

1. Hours before the deadline, Trump announced that the US "exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

2. Trump said that almost all past contention has been agreed to, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated, declaring that this long-term problem is close to resolution.

3. Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed "historic victory", claiming that nearly all of Iran's objectives of the war have been achieved. The council said that the US has accepted its 10-point plan, including its control over the Strait of Hormuz, enrichment rights, and removal of all sanctions. The US has agreed to stop aggression, pay compensation for damages, withdraw its forces from the region, according to reports.

4. Iran’s foreign minister says safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for a period of two weeks via coordination with Iranian armed forces. “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the Iranian foreign minister said in the statement.

5. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the leadership of the US and Iran has been invited, along with their delegations, to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to continue negotiations for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes, Sharif wrote in a social media post. The ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US, along with their allies, includes “Lebanon and elsewhere” and is effective immediately, he said.

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