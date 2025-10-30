US introduces new work permit rules for migrant workers, says 'aliens will no longer...'; Know how this is going to affect Indians

The US Department of Homeland has introduced new rules for migrant workers as now Employment of Authorization Documents (EAD) will no longer be extended automatically, that is no automatic renewal of Work Permits.

The US Department of Homeland has introduced new rules for migrant workers as now Employment of Authorization Documents (EAD) will no longer be extended automatically, that means no automatic renewal of work permits. This will significantly impact Indian workers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department said "Aliens who file to renew their EAD on or after Oct. 30, 2025 (Thursday), will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EAD."