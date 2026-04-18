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US Intelligence flags Asim Munir as ‘Red Flag’ issue for Trump administration: Report

As per a latest report by Fox News and US Intelligence, Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir has been labelled as 'Red Flag' for the Trump administration. Know the whole story.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 12:04 AM IST

US Intelligence flags Asim Munir as ‘Red Flag’ issue for Trump administration: Report
Pakistan recently held peace talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad
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A latest Fox News report and US Intelligence chatter have flagged Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, as a potential liability for the Trump administration due to his long-standing links to Iran's top military officials. The report even termed Munir as 'Red Flag' for the Trump administration because of his close connections with Iran's leadership.

Retired Pakistani General Ahmed Saeed told Fox News Digital that Munir maintained personal relationships with top Iranian personalities, including slain Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and IRGC commander Hossein Salami.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has publicly lauded Munir as his 'favourite Field Marshal'. US Intelligence officials have warned the Trump administration of Munir's dual role, which could compromise US interests.

The Fox News report also warned that Pakistan's history as a 'perfidious ally' makes its close coordination with Iran a security risk. Even analysts point to Pakistan's track record in Afghanistan, where Islamabad backed the Taliban while collecting US aid, as a reason for caution. 

An official of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told Fox News, ''Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious ally in Afghanistan. Munir's ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump admin''

Fox News also highlighted Munir's remarks from November 2024 at the Margella Dialogue in Islamabad, where he warned that 'absence of proper regulations for freedom of expression is leading to the deterioration of moral values in societies worldwide'.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump appears to rely heavily on Munir. For those unversed, the relationship between Trump and Munir solidified after May 2025 during the India-Pakistan tensions when Pakistan credited Washington for the ceasefire. 

(With ANI inputs)

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