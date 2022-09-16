US: Indian-origin ‘werewolf killer’ spotted on dating apps, women sound alarm

File Photo

37-year-old Pankaj Bhasin was dubbed the ‘werewolf killer’ for a crazed attack on a stranger whom he stabbed 50 times. After passing three years at a medical facility following his psychotic attack, the man was spotted on a dating apps, hiding his violent past and describing himself as an “easy-going adventurer”

The Indian-origin man from Virginia in the US attacked a 65-year-old man in July 2018 in a crazed attack that stunned the country. The victim was a stranger whom Bhasin stabbed over 50 times in Alexandria city, claiming that he believed the man was a ‘werewolf’, a popular mythical creature.

A man from Virginia, USA, has described himself as an "easy-going adventurer" on dating apps, despite stabbing a stranger more than 50 times during a crazed attack. Bhasin had launched a savage attack on Brad Jackson, a window store manager, who also suffered a broken neck in the horrendous stabbing incident.

Bhasin underwent a trial for the attack in 2019 and was saved by his defence who argued that he had a psychotic break which led to the violent attack. The man was deemed not guilty due to insanity and sent under observation at a mental health facility.

Werewolf killer spotted hiding his violent past on dating apps

After being at a mental health facility for three years, Bhasin was released on conditional bail in July 2022. He is required to wear a GPS monitoring device, take medication as advised and be monitored at home by mental health workers through regular visits.

Meanwhile, his profiles have been spotted on dating apps, describing his time at the mental health facility as having recently come back from “two years of travel”. It has also been reported that he claims to have been “out of town” for the last few years on his Facebook profile after making some edits. Furthermore, his profile describes him as an "easy-going adventurer who believes in universal connection".

Not just the social media platform, Bhasin had also been spotted on a dating platform with several women reporting his profile for the greater good of protecting other people. The profile has now reportedly been erased after a woman had raised a caution over his violent history earlier in the month.

Sending out a "word of caution for those of us on dating apps", she had outlined the horrendous details of his attack. With concerns that his potential romantic partners might be misled with wrong information and may be in jeopardy, prosecutors had requested to bar Bhasin from using social media completely or that what he is watching and posting online be monitored.

People who have been friends of the victim of Bhasin’s psychotic killing have raised concerns that his profile was spotted on multiple apps, including Bumble and Hinge, it was reported. They are concerned that he might come back on the dating apps with another profile.

