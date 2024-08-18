US: Indian-origin family members dead in Texas due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience light rainfall tomorrow, check IMD forecast here

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar series? BCCI secretary Jay Shah drops major update on star pacer

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Viral Video: Fake garlic being made of this thing will leave you shocked; watch

Bollywood stars who own houses worth over Rs 100 crore

Bollywood stars who own houses worth over Rs 100 crore

Animals that give birth without mating

Animals that give birth without mating

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your siblings

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Global sensation, 'Big Dawgs' rapper Hanumankind to make his acting debut with this film

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

Kangana Ranaut on her marriage plans, says one doesn't have to find the right person: 'That's the biggest disaster...'

HomeWorld

World

US: Indian-origin family members dead in Texas due to…

All five of the fatalities from the upsetting accident have been identified, a Department of Public Safety trooper announced on Friday.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

US: Indian-origin family members dead in Texas due to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

This week, a car crash in Central Texas claimed the lives of five people, including a family of three of Indian descent, leaving a Leander adolescent alone. Six miles north of US 281 in Lampasas County, the heartbreaking tragedy occurred on Wednesday, August 14, at 5:45 a.m. (local time), according to the Austin American-Statesman. All five of the fatalities from the upsetting accident have been identified, a Department of Public Safety trooper announced on Friday.

 Arvind Mani, 45, his wife Pradeepa Arvind, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter Andril Arvind were among the victims of the fiery wreck. The three-member family was from the Texas city of Leander, according to a DPS report. Adiryan, 14, the only surviving member of the Arvind family, was not in the car with them when the accident occurred.

Presumably, a family friend created a GoFundMe page to help the adolescent boy through these difficult times. The page reads, "Arvind (45) and Pradeepa (42) were a wonderful couple blessed with two children, Andril (17) and Adiryan (14). Their life was filled with joy, especially as they recently celebrated Andril's admission to the University of Texas at Dallas to study computer science. Today, August 14th, 2024, was supposed to be a day of excitement and new beginnings as they prepared for Andril's move-in day at the university."

It adds, "Tragically, on their way to the UTD campus, the family's vehicle was involved in a devastating accident. With no fault of their own, Aravind, Pradeepa, and Andril lost their lives. Adiryan who just started 9th grade today, was unable to join them on the trip, and now he is left without his family. This young boy, with so many dreams and aspirations, needs our help for funeral, legal, and ongoing care including educational expenses. This will help him to navigate the difficult road ahead along with his uncle’s family living in Austin."
 
Mani and his wife had left their son behind because he started school that day, according to DPS trooper Bryan Washko. Two more Copperas Cove residents, Jacinto Gudino Duran, 31, and Yosilu Gasman Martinez, 23, also perished in the collision.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 100 MB daily data and much more at Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new affordable plan includes 100 MB daily data and much more at Rs...

Viral video: Cute girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Vande Mataram', watch

Viral video: Cute girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Vande Mataram', watch

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Hours before her arrival in India, Vinesh Phogat drops big hint about her future plan..., she may...

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement