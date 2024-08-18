US: Indian-origin family members dead in Texas due to…

All five of the fatalities from the upsetting accident have been identified, a Department of Public Safety trooper announced on Friday.

This week, a car crash in Central Texas claimed the lives of five people, including a family of three of Indian descent, leaving a Leander adolescent alone. Six miles north of US 281 in Lampasas County, the heartbreaking tragedy occurred on Wednesday, August 14, at 5:45 a.m. (local time), according to the Austin American-Statesman. All five of the fatalities from the upsetting accident have been identified, a Department of Public Safety trooper announced on Friday.

Arvind Mani, 45, his wife Pradeepa Arvind, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter Andril Arvind were among the victims of the fiery wreck. The three-member family was from the Texas city of Leander, according to a DPS report. Adiryan, 14, the only surviving member of the Arvind family, was not in the car with them when the accident occurred.

Presumably, a family friend created a GoFundMe page to help the adolescent boy through these difficult times. The page reads, "Arvind (45) and Pradeepa (42) were a wonderful couple blessed with two children, Andril (17) and Adiryan (14). Their life was filled with joy, especially as they recently celebrated Andril's admission to the University of Texas at Dallas to study computer science. Today, August 14th, 2024, was supposed to be a day of excitement and new beginnings as they prepared for Andril's move-in day at the university."

It adds, "Tragically, on their way to the UTD campus, the family's vehicle was involved in a devastating accident. With no fault of their own, Aravind, Pradeepa, and Andril lost their lives. Adiryan who just started 9th grade today, was unable to join them on the trip, and now he is left without his family. This young boy, with so many dreams and aspirations, needs our help for funeral, legal, and ongoing care including educational expenses. This will help him to navigate the difficult road ahead along with his uncle’s family living in Austin."



Mani and his wife had left their son behind because he started school that day, according to DPS trooper Bryan Washko. Two more Copperas Cove residents, Jacinto Gudino Duran, 31, and Yosilu Gasman Martinez, 23, also perished in the collision.