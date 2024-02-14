US: Indian-origin couple, their twins found dead in California home; probe underway

In a statement released by the San Mateo Police Department, it read that two of the family members were found dead with gunshot wounds. Whereas, the cause of the death for the other two victims remains uncertain and a probe is underway for that.

In a tragic incident, an Indian-origin family who hailed from Kerala was found dead at their home in San Mateo, California on Tuesday (February 13). The deceased were identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their four-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.

In a statement released by the San Mateo Police Department, it read that two of the family members were found dead with gunshot wounds. Whereas, the cause of the death for the other two victims remains uncertain and a probe is underway for that.

Media staging is located at 42nd Ave at Alameda de las Pulgas and PIO is there. — San Mateo Police Department (@SanMateoPD) February 12, 2024

“Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom,” the San Mateo Police said.

As per reports, the Indian-American couple were IT professionals. Anand, a software engineer while Alice, a senior analyst, moved to San Mateo County two years back. Some media reports claim that the deceased family’s relatives in India have received consular assistance from the Indian embassy there. In a series of unfortunate mishaps involving Indian students, this incident adds to the list. Last week, a Purdue University student named Sameer Kamath was found dead in Warren County.

San Mateo Police Department representative Jerami Surratt spoke to NBC about the tragic incident. He said that they received a call seeking a welfare check on the family. So far, the cops have not been able to trace any forced entry and later found the family dead inside. As the investigation is ongoing, US authorities are awaiting autopsy results and forensic analysis. “This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive,” police said.