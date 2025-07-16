US-India Trade: India's goods exports to US rise 23.53% in June, imports decline by...
WORLD
India's goods exports to the US rose by 23.53 per cent to USD 8.3 billion in June while imports dipped by 10.61 per cent to about USD 4 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.
India's goods exports to the US rose by 23.53 per cent to USD 8.3 billion in June while imports dipped by 10.61 per cent to about USD 4 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data. During April-June, the country's exports to the US increased by 22.18 per cent to USD 25.51 billion, while imports rose 11.68 per cent to USD 12.86 billion, the data showed.
The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-June quarter of 2025-26. India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian team is in Washington for the fifth round of talks for the pact.
China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 17.18 per cent jump in exports from India to USD 1.38 billion in June and a 17.87 per cent growth in April-June to USD 4.4 billion. Imports from the neighbouring country in June rose by 2.48 per cent to USD 9.51 billion while in the first quarter of 2025-26 by 16.33 per cent to USD 29.74 billion.
Singapore, Germany, France, Brazil, and Korea were also among the countries which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review. However, exports to the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Nepal, South Africa, Italy, Belgium and Malaysia declined in June.
On the imports front, inbound shipments in June declined from nations including the UAE, Russia, Iraq, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland, Australia, and Taiwan. However, imports rose from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)