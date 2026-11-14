US-India Trade Deal By March 2027? India assured tariff advantage over competitors

US assures India comparative tariff advantage over Bangladesh and Vietnam in proposed bilateral trade agreement: Official. First tranche by end of FY, says Piyush Goyal will have best deal.

The United States has assured India that it will receive a comparative tariff advantage over competing economies under the proposed bilateral trade agreement, a senior government official told news agency ANI on Saturday, even as negotiations on the first tranche and the broader pact continue.

Extent of advantage depends on final tariff framework

"The US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over its competitors in the trade deal. We will have to see how the tariff framework unfolds," the official said.

However, the official cautioned that the extent of the advantage would depend on the final tariff structure. India is also awaiting the outcome of the second investigation initiated by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) against the country.

India aims to conclude the first tranche of the agreement by the end of the current financial year. Negotiations on the initial package and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are progressing simultaneously, the official said.

Services-related issues will not feature in the first tranche and will instead be addressed in the second phase as part of the larger agreement.

Customs and trade facilitation talks held last week

The final agreement is expected to take the form of a legal text with annexures and include a dedicated chapter on customs and trade facilitation, the official added.

Earlier, another senior Commerce Ministry official told ANI that India and the US held discussions on customs and trade facilitation last week. A two-member US delegation visited India on November 2 and 3 for discussions on these issues.

India will have one of the best trade deals: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will have one of the "best" trade deals with the US in every respect.

"And in every respect, India will have one of the best deals with the US," he told reporters here.

"Nations that make the same products and are at a similar level of development, like India. We will have the most preferred market access in the US post the deal in products of our interest," Goyal said.

India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitor nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.