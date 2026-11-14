FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US-India Trade Deal By March 2027? India assured tariff advantage over competitors

Will US-India trade deal be concluded by March 2027? Details here

Family Kirana Store Season 3 out on YouTube: TVF sitcom sets new benchmark, delivers three seasons in 10 months

Family Kirana Store 3 out on YouTube: TVF sitcom delivers 3 seasons in 10 months

Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart' as Season 3 completes one year

Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

US-India Trade Deal By March 2027? India assured tariff advantage over competitors

US assures India comparative tariff advantage over Bangladesh and Vietnam in proposed bilateral trade agreement: Official. First tranche by end of FY, says Piyush Goyal will have best deal.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST

US-India Trade Deal By March 2027? India assured tariff advantage over competitors
India-US trade deal tariff advantage
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States has assured India that it will receive a comparative tariff advantage over competing economies under the proposed bilateral trade agreement, a senior government official told news agency ANI on Saturday, even as negotiations on the first tranche and the broader pact continue.

Extent of advantage depends on final tariff framework

"The US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over its competitors in the trade deal. We will have to see how the tariff framework unfolds," the official said.

However, the official cautioned that the extent of the advantage would depend on the final tariff structure. India is also awaiting the outcome of the second investigation initiated by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) against the country.

India aims to conclude the first tranche of the agreement by the end of the current financial year. Negotiations on the initial package and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are progressing simultaneously, the official said.

Services-related issues will not feature in the first tranche and will instead be addressed in the second phase as part of the larger agreement.

Customs and trade facilitation talks held last week

The final agreement is expected to take the form of a legal text with annexures and include a dedicated chapter on customs and trade facilitation, the official added.

Earlier, another senior Commerce Ministry official told ANI that India and the US held discussions on customs and trade facilitation last week. A two-member US delegation visited India on November 2 and 3 for discussions on these issues.

India will have one of the best trade deals: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will have one of the "best" trade deals with the US in every respect.

"And in every respect, India will have one of the best deals with the US," he told reporters here.

"Nations that make the same products and are at a similar level of development, like India. We will have the most preferred market access in the US post the deal in products of our interest," Goyal said.

India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitor nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-India Trade Deal By March 2027? India assured tariff advantage over competitors
Will US-India trade deal be concluded by March 2027? Details here
Family Kirana Store Season 3 out on YouTube: TVF sitcom sets new benchmark, delivers three seasons in 10 months
Family Kirana Store 3 out on YouTube: TVF sitcom delivers 3 seasons in 10 months
Ukraine to leave Donbas for NATO Membership? Zelenskyy reveals US question in peace talks
Ukraine to leave Donbas for NATO? Zelenskyy reveals US question in talks
Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart' as Season 3 completes one year
Rasika Dugal reveals why Delhi Crime is 'very close to her heart'
DK Shivakumar writes to PM Modi, seeks ninth schedule protection for Karnataka's 56% quota
DK Shivakumar writes to PM Modi, seeks ninth schedule protection for Karnataka
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement