US-India Tariff Row: Truth behind Donald Trump's anger against India revealed, PM Modi once told him to...

The ties between India and the United States have hit a rare low for the first time in the last two decades, and the credit goes to US President Donald Trump's continued tariff slaps on India. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order, announcing an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy to 50 percent.

In response, India called the move "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". In addition, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting, gave an indirect response to Donald Trump, asserting that the national interests of the country won't be compromised.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it", PM Modi had said.

Why President Trump is angry with India?

Now the question is what prompted the US President to put at stake the nation's ties with India? The answer is hidden in the 35-minute conversation between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during Operation Sindoor. According to a report by Bloomberg, that very conversation between the two world leaders didn't go well, which, in turn, soured the ties between the two nations. Reportedly, PM Modi had given a piece of his mind to Trump on the issue of the conflict with Pakistan.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire deal, the credit for which has repeatedly been claimed by Donald Trump. India, on the other hand, has maintained that the ceasefire agreement was achieved through the direct talks between the top military officials of the two countries.

In an interesting twist in the matter, PM Narendra Modi had attended the G-7 Summit in Canada. Interestingly, President Trump had left before PM Modi reached there, citing the then-ongoing Iran-Israel war. According to the report published in Bloomberg, PM Modi remained firm in the country's stance that India won't accept a third-party mediation on the issue of Pakistan.

The report suggests that the ties between the two nations were further strained after the US President hosted Pak Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch. As per the report, PM Modi wanted to clear his stand on the same; however, Trump overlooked his concern. India wasn't opposed to the White House hosting other Pakistani leaders but had objections to hosting Asim Munir -- the man responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives.