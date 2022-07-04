US Independence Day 2022: America's 246 years of freedom

(Image Source: Reuters/File)

US Independence Day 2022: Every year July 4 marks America's independence. This year, today the United States is celebrating its 246 years of freedom. It is on this day that 13 American colonies were finally freed from the clutches of the Britishers. Since 1941, in the United States July 4 remains a public holiday marking the birth of American Freedom.

The tradition of celebrating this particular date began after the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The United States of America was formed as one of the 13 original states upon ratification of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on behalf of all thirteen colonies.

The US government declared July 4 to be a national holiday as part of a bill to officially recognise several holidays, including Christmas. Americans celebrate Independence Day by organising parades.

Every country has its own trajectory in history and its independence from colonisers. As dissatisfaction grew, British troops were sent in to quell the early movement toward rebellion. Repeated attempts by the Colonists to resolve the crisis without military conflict proved fruitless.

What happened on July 4, 1776?

The Continental Congress approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 and this became the date that was included on the Declaration of Independence. The following day, copies of the Declaration of Independence were distributed, and on July 6, The Pennsylvania Evening Post became the first newspaper to print the extraordinary document.

The Declaration of Independence has since become the United States' most cherished symbol of liberty. The 4th of July is now an important holiday in the United States. Americans celebrate by participating in parades and going to events and concerts where patriotic songs are sung. At night many people gather in parks to watch fireworks, displays of colorful lights exploding in the sky.

People wear clothes and paint themselves in red, white, and blue colour, which are the colours of the American flag. Moreover, in the history and tradition of the United States, fireworks are considered the most crucial part of the Independence Day celebration.