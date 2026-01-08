FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD defense budget in 2027, build 'dream military' due to..., says, 'troubled...'

President Donald Trump has announced that he wants to increase the budget of US army to a staggering $1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2027, with budget for 2026 set at USD 901 billion. He said that the United States is in 'troubled' and 'dangerous' situation, and the rise will be 'good for the country.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD defense budget in 2027, build 'dream military' due to..., says, 'troubled...'
Days after abduction of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro by US army, President Donald Trump has announced that he wants to increase the budget of US army to a staggering $1.5 trillion for fiscal year 2027, with budget for 2026 set at USD 901 billion. He said that the United States is in 'troubled' and 'dangerous' situation, and the rise will be 'good for the country.'

While the United States already has the world's largest defence budget trump on his truth social issued clarification on the increase and said, 'After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars.'

Donal Trump's Dream Military

President Trump said that the higher budget for US military would allow the United States to build what he called a "Dream Military" and will keep US safe and secure. He wrote on truth social, 'This will allow us to build the "Dream Military" that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe.'

Trump tied the proposed increase to revenue from tariffs imposed on other countries. He said those tariffs had brought in large sums of money and changed what the government could afford.

"If it weren't for the tremendous numbers being produced by tariffs from other countries," Trump said, "I would stay at the 1 trillion dollar number". He added that many countries had previously "ripped off" the United States.

Attacking Joe Biden

Trump in his post did not forget to attack US former president Joe Bide. he referred to the "Sleepy Joe Biden Administration" and said revenue levels were far lower at that time. He did not provide figures to support the comparison.

Trump also said the larger military budget would not prevent the government from meeting other financial goals. He said the United States could strengthen its armed forces and still reduce its debt. He also said the country would have the ability to "pay a substantial dividend to moderate-income patriots within our country."

He said, 'I would stay at the $1 Trillion Dollar number but, because of Tariffs, and the tremendous Income that they bring, amounts being generated, that would have been unthinkable in the past (especially just one year ago during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, the Worst President in the History of our Country!), we are able to easily hit the $1.5 Trillion Dollar number while, at the same time, producing an unparalleled Military Force, and having the ability to, at the same time, pay down Debt, and likewise, pay a substantial Dividend to moderate income Patriots within our Country!'

