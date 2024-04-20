Twitter
US imposes sanctions on Chinese, Belarus firms for providing ballistic missile tech to Pakistan

US imposes sanctions on Chinese, Belarus firms for providing ballistic missile tech to Pakistan

The US has imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies and a Belarus-based firm for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 09:20 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Reuters
The US has imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies and a Belarus-based firm for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, the US Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

The entities that have been sanctioned include three Chinese companies - Xi'an Longde Technology Development Company Limited, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd, and Granpect Company Limited, as well as the Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.

"The Department of State is designating four entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii) of Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These entities have supplied missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program," the statement read.

Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant has worked to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program. Such chassis are used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles by Pakistan's National Development Complex (NDC), which is responsible for the development of Missile Technology Control Regime Category (MTCR) I ballistic missiles.

In the statement, the US Department of State stated, "Granpect Company Limited, has supplied missile-related equipment, including a filament winding machine, to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program that we assess was destined for NDC. Filament winding machines can be used to produce rocket motor cases."

Granpect Company Limited has worked with Pakistan's SUPARCO to supply equipment for the testing of large diameter rocket motors. Furthermore, Granpect Co Ltd also worked to provide equipment for testing large diameter rocket motors to Pakistan's NDC.

In the statement, the US Department of State stated, "PRC-based Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd has supplied missile-related equipment to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, including stir welding equipment (which the United States assesses can be used to manufacture propellant tanks used in space launch vehicles), and a linear accelerator system (which the United States assesses can be used in the inspection of solid rocket motors)."

Tianjin Creative's procurements were likely destined for Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which creates and produces Pakistan's MTCR Category I ballistic missiles.

The US Department of State stated, "As a result of today's action, and in accordance with E.O. 13382, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)."
"Additionally, all individuals or entities that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt," it added.

These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or providing funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. Furthermore, the entry of designated individuals into the United States has been suspended.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

