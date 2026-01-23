FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why did US immigration officers detain 5-year-old boy in Minnesota? Was he used as 'bait' to apprehend father?

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have reportedly detained a five-year-old boy on Tuesday during an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

Why did US immigration officers detain 5-year-old boy in Minnesota? Was he used as 'bait' to apprehend father?
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have reportedly detained a five-year-old boy on Tuesday during an immigration enforcement operation. The boy, identified as Liam Ramos was with his father, named by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, The boy was allegedly used as a 'bait' to apprehend his father Conejo Arias who had a pending asylum case, as per reports. The 5-year-old was apprehended by immigration officials shortly after arriving home from preschool while his father was in their driveway, as per officials. 

Former Vice President of US, Kamala Harris has slammed the US immigration officers, saying that he is just a baby and is being used as a bait. In a post on X, she wrote, "Liam Ramos is just a baby. He should be at home with his family, not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center. I am outraged, and you should be too."

ICE denies allegations

After the major backlash, ICE has denied the child being detained and wrote on X, "A criminal illegal alien ABANDONED his child as he fled from ICE officers, and our officers ensured the child was kept SAFE in the bitter cold," the agency said.

"ICE made multiple attempts to get the family inside the house to take custody of the child. They refused to accept custody of the child. The father told officers he wanted the child to remain with him." ICE added.

