US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that she has instructed the House Judiciary Committee to move ahead with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over the allegation that he tried to put pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

Drafting of articles of impeachment is the next step in a nearly three-month-long investigation.

"The facts are uncontested. The President abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival," Pelosi said in a televised statement.

These actions were a profound violation of the public trust, she added.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our Founders and our hearts full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said, referring to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

Her announcement came a day after the Judiciary Committee led by Democrat Nadler held a hearing in which three constitutional law experts said Trump had engaged in conduct that represents impeachable offences under the Constitution.

Reacting angrily to the announcement, Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of seeking to impeach him over "NOTHING."

In a tweet, soon after the Pelosi announcement, Trump tweeted, "The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller “stuff,” so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President...."

A 300-page report released earlier this week by House Democrats after Intelligence Committee hearings has said that the President used US military aid and the prospect of a White House visit to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to undertake investigations that would benefit Trump politically.

The report released Tuesday said the evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office and obstruction was "overwhelming."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, described Trump as a “president who believes that he is beyond indictment, beyond impeachment, beyond any form of accountability and indeed above the law.”

The White House has dismissed the impeachment report, saying it "failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing."