US House blocks resolution to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in 211-204 vote

House votes 211-204 to block resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Resolution by Rep. Thomas Massie had 8 articles focused on Iran war and military operations.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to set aside a resolution seeking to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, halting for now an effort to remove the Pentagon chief over his handling of military operations.

The procedural motion to send the resolution back to committee succeeded 211-204 in a near party-line vote. The vote came after President Donald Trump signalled strong support for Hegseth, with Republican lawmakers largely voting to block the effort.

Resolution led by Thomas Massie with eight articles

The impeachment resolution was filed Monday by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, who is set to leave Congress in January after losing his primary. The resolution included eight articles of impeachment.

According to the text of the resolution and Massie's public statements, the articles largely focused on the war in Iran, which Massie said has been underway for 256 days without congressional authorisation. Other articles referenced military actions related to Yemen and Venezuela, strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America, reported changes to a Pentagon office focused on mitigating civilian harm, and an attempt to punish Sen. Mark Kelly for participating in a video about unlawful orders.

Massie said Hegseth has "knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders" and wrote, "The law requires our military to withdraw from hostilities within 60 days if Congress does not authorise the activity."

Hegseth responds: "This is sabotage"

Hegseth responded Tuesday in his first news conference at the Pentagon in six months, defending his stewardship of the military and arguing the concerns raised do not meet the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanours.

"This is not patriotism," Hegseth said. "This is sabotage."

He said the resolution "tells our enemies — Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching — the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations."

Hegseth added that no defence secretary has been impeached in the nation's 250-year history for carrying out lawful military operations, and that the articles reflect "policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanours."

White House and Congressional reaction

President Trump praised Hegseth's briefing in a social media post and later called the House vote an exoneration of "a Great American Patriot." Vice President JD Vance described the impeachment effort as "a ridiculous show."

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the resolution a "political gambit for attention." Some Republicans critical of Hegseth's performance, including retiring Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, said they did not see impeachable offences.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Hegseth has "abused his power" and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed the impeachment push.

The article notes that a future push could be possible if party control in Congress changes in January.