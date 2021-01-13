Headlines

US House begins voting on 25th Amendment resolution to remove Donald Trump from office

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that he would reject the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 13, 2021, 10:31 AM IST

Days after violence broke out at the US capitol, the US House of Representatives is now voting on a resolution calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment.

A resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the Constitution's 25th Amendment process of removing the President from office has advanced on a procedural vote.

Notably, the Democrats in the lower chamber are gearing up to vote to impeach Trump with the support of some Republican lawmakers, as per to CNN.

This comes after Pence, on Monday, in a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that he would reject the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.

To invoke the 25th Amendment, Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform his duties. Pence rejected that course of action earlier Tuesday. The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump on charges that he incited an insurrection against the US government. 

On the other hand, Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the 25th Amendment poses "zero risk" to him but will "haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration".

Speaking from the Mexico border wall in Alamo in Texas. "...The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for," Trump said in his first public appearance since his supporters attacked the Capitol.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

