US House backs $2bn Ukraine aid, targets Russia despite GOP opposition; Will Senate follow?

The House passed a measure to provide almost $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, sending the measure to the Senate behind a 226-to-195 tally, despite GOP leadership in full opposition to the measure.

In what may be called a major fracture in US foreign policy, 18 Republicans broke ranks with GOP leadership to create a bipartisan majority, showing Ukraine support and pushback on Russian tyranny, even when leadership opposes it. The US House of Representatives voted and approved a bill of $2 billion more for Ukraine and imposed new sanctions on Russia. Final vote was 226 yes, 195 no. However, a bill has to pass both chambers to become law: first the House, then the Senate, and finally the President signs it.

US House passes $2B Ukraine aid, new Russia sanctions

The House passed a measure to provide almost $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, sending the measure to the Senate behind a 226-to-195 tally, despite GOP leadership in full opposition to the measure. Eighteen Republicans voted in favour of the bill, just one Democrat, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, opposed the measure. "Today’s bipartisan vote sends a strong message to Ukraine that we support them and a clear message to Putin that we stand against Russian tyranny,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said in a statement after the vote, according to ABC News.

The vote was forced to the floor after a discharge petition reached 218 signatures — the minimum needed to bypass House leadership and bring the bill up despite Speaker Mike Johnson’s opposition. Moderate Republicans Don Bacon and Brian Fitzpatrick, plus independent Rep. Kevin Kiley, broke with the GOP and joined the Democrat-led push. Led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks, the bill targets Russia’s oil and gas sector with new sanctions, tightens restrictions on financial institutions doing business with Moscow, and revokes a sanctions waiver that President Donald Trump approved earlier this year.

The House action came days after Russia launched a major overnight assault Tuesday, firing hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Kyiv, Dnipro and other cities. The strikes killed 23 and wounded 130.

Will the Senate follow?

The bill faces a tense battle in the Senate, where it needs 60 votes to pass and reach President Trump’s desk. Trump would likely veto it as he’s only vetoed two bills so far in his second term. The White House has not commented on this specific measure yet. Discharge petitions rarely succeed in the House, but several have recently broken through. One forced the Justice Department to release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that Moscow is ready for a “peaceful deal” with Ukraine, but only if Kyiv accepts battlefield realities and makes concessions. Speaking to reporters, Putin claimed Russia remains open to negotiations while arguing that Ukraine keeps losing ground. “Ukraine also needs to compromise,” he said, adding that any future agreement would depend on Kyiv giving up territory. Putin also claimed Russian forces now control more than 85% of the Donetsk region and seized roughly 2,440 sq km of Ukrainian land recently.