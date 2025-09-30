Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US Home Secretary Howard Lutnick says ‘significant changes’ in H1-B visa before February 2026, questions lottery, calls it...

Days after US President Donald Trump announced an H1-B visa hike, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated there will be “a significant number of changes” in the H1B visa process ahead of February 2026, which will see the new fee of USD 100,000 coming into effect.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 07:10 PM IST

Days after US President Donald Trump announced an H1-B visa hike, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated there will be “a significant number of changes” in the H1B visa process ahead of February 2026, which will see the new fee of USD 100,000 coming into effect. Lutnick called the concept of “inexpensive” tech consultants coming to work in the country and bringing their families along as “just wrong.”

Donald Trump administration had announced a USD 100,000 hike for H1B work visas at the start of this month. This move has angered lakhs of Indian professionals who are seeking to work in the US on the basis of this visa.

At a time when President Donald Trump was signing the H1B proclamation in the Oval Office, Lutnick had said that the USD 100,000 would be a yearly fee for all H1B visas, which would also cover renewals and first-time applicants. As the move was opposed by many, the Trump administration later stated that the new fee hike for H1B visas is not for current visa holders and needs to be given only once to those who will start applying from next year.

“This procedure and process goes into effect in February of 2026, so my guess is going to be, there are going to be a significant number of changes between now and 2026,” Lutnick said Sunday in an interview with NewsNation.

Lutnick also said that with the USD 100,000 fee on applications, “at least it shouldn't be overrun with these people. But I think you're going to see a really thoughtful change going forward. And that's what I expect will happen. There's going to be a variety of changes; they're talking about changes - how to get the lottery, should it still be a lottery? But that will all be resolved by February,” he said.

He said that “but as of right now”, there's going to be a one-time fee of USD 100,000 to get in. “There was a lottery. The H1B is a lottery,” he said, adding that during his latest conversation with heads of two of the biggest tech companies in the world, “they said doing a lottery for skilled workers coming into America is ‘bizarre’.”

Lutnick questioned the concept of a lottery to decide whether to allow skilled workers to enter a country. “That just doesn't make any sense.” He then said that there everyone agrees that the H1B process, which was set up in 1990 and “sort of butchered along the way”, needs to change. He mentioned that the visas are 7-10 times “oversubscribed”, 74 per cent of which is tech consulting.

“H1B visas are for tech consultants? Like, somehow, that's like important that tech consultants are onshore versus offshore. They're all in other countries anyway,” he said, adding that about four per cent of the visas were for educators and doctors. He added that the H1B lottery needs to be “fixed" and the US should only give "highly skilled jobs" to the "most highly skilled people”.

Lutnick said doctors and educators with high degrees should be able to come in, but if companies want to hire engineers, they should employ only the highly paid ones. “The idea of having tech consultants and trainees who are inexpensive should be eliminated. I have a strong opinion about that. I think the President's right with me on those same topics... I am completely on the view that this idea that inexpensive tech consultants should be coming into this country and bringing their families, I find it just wrong, and so it sits wrong with me,” Lutnick said. 

