FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond: 'Not in the race ever, they're going younger'

Idris Elba breaks silence on rumours of him being cast as next James Bond

Trump News: Trump Draws Nuclear Red Line, US-Iran Deal Stalls Amid Massive Oil Price Hike

Trump News: Trump Draws Nuclear Red Line, US-Iran Deal Stalls Amid Massive Oil Price Hike

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 daily shows for new films in first week, fans say 'release Jana Nayagan now'

TN CM Vijay allows theatres to run 5 daily shows for new films in first week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

HomeWorld

WORLD

US hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in ‘self-defence’ strikes amid peace talks

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period. In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in "unprovoked" missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 26, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

US hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in ‘self-defence’ strikes amid peace talks
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US military said it carried out "self-defence strikes" on Monday targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, as per US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins said in a statement Fox News, when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

He further said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines.

"US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," Hawkins said.

IRGC Boats, Bandar Abbas Site Hit

A senior US official said US forces responded militarily after two IRGC-linked boats were seen placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz. 

US forces also hit a SAM site in Bandar Abbas that reportedly targeted US aircraft. 

The official said both targets were destroyed in “defensive strikes.”

US hit Iran after ship attacks

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period. In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in "unprovoked" missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

This development comes hours after the US made headway in the ceasefire negotiations with Trump stating that Iran's enriched Uranium (Nuclear dust) will be "turned over" to the US to be destroyed or will be destroyed at an acceptable location.

Trump pushes to destroy Iranian uranium

US President Donald Trump  said this decision will be taken in "conjunction and collaboration" with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post Truth Social.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo draws crowds in Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Adha sacrifice| Watch
‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo draws crowds in Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Adha sacr
CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg amid global energy pressures, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more
CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg amid global energy pressures, check new rates
Iran ends 87-day internet blackout, President Pezeshkian lifts nationwide ban amid US-Israel strikes
Iran ends 87-day internet blackout, President Pezeshkian lifts nationwide ban am
Gold, silver prices today, May 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
US hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in ‘self-defence’ strikes amid peace talks
US hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in ‘self-defence’ strikes amid peace
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement