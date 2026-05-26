US hits Iranian boats, missile launch sites in ‘self-defence’ strikes amid peace talks

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period. In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in "unprovoked" missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said it carried out "self-defence strikes" on Monday targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, as per US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins said in a statement Fox News, when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

He further said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines.

"US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," Hawkins said.

IRGC Boats, Bandar Abbas Site Hit

A senior US official said US forces responded militarily after two IRGC-linked boats were seen placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces also hit a SAM site in Bandar Abbas that reportedly targeted US aircraft.

The official said both targets were destroyed in “defensive strikes.”

US hit Iran after ship attacks

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period. In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in "unprovoked" missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

This development comes hours after the US made headway in the ceasefire negotiations with Trump stating that Iran's enriched Uranium (Nuclear dust) will be "turned over" to the US to be destroyed or will be destroyed at an acceptable location.

Trump pushes to destroy Iranian uranium

US President Donald Trump said this decision will be taken in "conjunction and collaboration" with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post Truth Social.