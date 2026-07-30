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US hits Iran with new round of strikes after Trump warns to 'hit hard' over Jordan incident

The latest US strikes mark a major rise in tensions between Washington and Tehran, even as indirect diplomatic talks are said to be ongoing through regional mediators.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

US hits Iran with new round of strikes after Trump warns to 'hit hard' over Jordan incident
US President Donald Trump (Photo/ ANI)
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The United States resumed air strikes inside Iran on Thursday, ending a short break in military action in West Asia. Washington said the strikes were in response to what it called Tehran’s attempted ballistic missile attack on American forces. Several explosions were reported across southern Iran as the operation restarted.

According to US Central Command (Centcom), the strikes began at 8 pm ET, 5.30 am IST, and were aimed directly at Iran for trying to hit US troops in the region.

"US forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 pm ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East," Centcom said in a post on X.

Multiple explosions reported by Iranian media

Shortly after, Iranian outlets reported multiple explosions in the south. Tasnim News Agency said three blasts were heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and that a missile struck a residential area.

There were also reports from Bushehr and other southern locations, but officials hadn’t confirmed casualties or the extent of damage yet.

Iran’s IRIB state broadcaster said, quoting a deputy security minister, US forces later struck some areas in Abadan in Khuzestan province. The channel also reported hearing explosions in Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province and on the islands of Abu Musa, Kish and Qeshm. Officials noted that Sirik city was not reported to be targeted.

Why US resumed strikes on Iran?

The strikes came after Iran fired several ballistic missiles from its soil at a US base in Jordan days earlier. Centcom said every missile was intercepted and there were no casualties or damage. The command didn’t specify the target, but US media said it was an American military installation in Jordan.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, stating it had fired several ballistic missiles at a US air base and another military site in Jordan. The attack was Iran’s first direct ballistic missile strike on a US military installation since Washington had halted its bombing campaign against Tehran to create room for diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump said there would be a strong response to the attack.

"So it's our turn," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "We're going to hit them very hard."

Trump said the United States would hit back decisively, but he didn’t close the door on talks. He said Washington would check if a deal to end the conflict could be worked out.

Earlier this week, Trump had said the two sides were holding "good talks" and that a diplomatic breakthrough was still possible, but cautioned that military action would restart if negotiations collapsed.

"We're having good talks. I think there's a good chance that something could happen, and if it doesn't, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago," Trump said.

These renewed US strikes come after a brief pause last week. US officials said that break was to take stock of the battlefield and give diplomacy a chance.

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