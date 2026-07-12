US hits Iran with fresh strikes after IRGC attack on container ship in Strait of Hormuz; Know how it will impact

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Saturday, according to the US military. The action came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a container ship registered in Cyprus that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes began at 5:45 am. This marks the third time this week that the US has targeted Iran.

What CENTCOM said after the attack?

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.

CENTCOM added that Iran had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but had "again failed."

"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," said the 'X' post.

Replying to CENTCOM's 'X' post, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

These strikes came just hours after the IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice," declaring that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported.

According to an IRGC statement, the decision was taken "in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers," adding that no vessel would be permitted to transit the strait.

The IRGC Navy also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway's closure.

"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development... as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement added.

The IRGC placed full responsibility for any consequences on the United States, Israel, and regional countries hosting US military facilities.

These rapid military escalations coincide with ongoing, backchannel diplomatic efforts. Qatari negotiators have travelled to Iran in an attempt to ease tensions and create conditions for a resumption of US-Iran talks.

Iranian FM holds talk with Omani counterpart

Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat on Saturday.

In a post on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi stated that the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional developments. According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the two sides specifically discussed mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships in line with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while Oman reiterated its support for diplomacy to de-escalate the conflict.

Iran closes Hormuz again

Hours before the strikes, Iran announced it was shutting the Strait of Hormuz once again. IRIB reported that an “unauthorised” vessel was fired at with a warning shot, escalating tensions and threatening the already fragile ceasefire with the US.

In a broadcast by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC Navy said it would block all ships from passing through the strategic strait until it said US interference in the region stops.

(With ANI inputs)