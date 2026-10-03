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US: Hindu temple vandalised in Ohio's Greater Cleveland, probe on

A Hindu temple in the Greater Cleveland area of Ohio was vandalized with bricks, causing damage to the building and shattering its windows.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

US: Hindu temple vandalised in Ohio's Greater Cleveland, probe on
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A Hindu temple in Ohio's Greater Cleveland area was vandalised with bricks, damaging the building and shattering its windows, a US-based Hindu advocacy group has said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham in Richmond Heights, at a time when priests and some devotees were present inside the premises. No injuries have been reported so far.

Hindu groups condemn attack, seek swift action

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) shared details of the incident on social media and urged local authorities to take strict action. The group called upon Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas to condemn the act of bigotry.

"We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator," CoHNA wrote in a post on X.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) also condemned the vandalism, terming it a possible hate crime. The foundation said the incident comes at a time of "unprecedented hate and vitriol" directed at the Hindu American community.

"We also call on our nation's elected leaders and government agencies to publicly and unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities," HAF said in a statement on X.

'Online hate has morphed into real-world attack'

HAF's Executive Director Suhag Shukla strongly condemned the incident and demanded immediate action from law enforcement.

"This is real now. Online hate has morphed into a real-world attack on a Hindu temple. Review the video & catch the perpetrator," Shukla said.

According to officials, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the temple premises to identify the suspect.

Incident ahead of Hindu heritage month

The attack comes just days before the Indian-American community in Ohio was set to begin celebrations for Hindu Heritage Month and the nine-day Navratri festival. The timing of the incident has raised concerns within the community about rising targeted hate.

This is not an isolated case. In recent years, several Hindu religious sites across the US have been targeted.

Pattern of attacks on Hindu temples in the US

The advocacy groups have documented multiple such incidents in the past two years. These include the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York in August 2022, graffiti at the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California in December 2023, and attacks on BAPS temples in New York and California in 2024.

Last year, the BAPS temple in Chino Hills, California was defaced with hateful messages, sparking widespread outrage.

Community leaders have now urged federal and local agencies to treat the Ohio incident as a hate crime and enhance security around places of worship.

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