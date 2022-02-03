US has ‘taken off’ ISIS leader from the battlefield, says President Joe Biden

The office of the United States President Joe Biden released a statement on Thursday (February 3), saying that the US military forces had removed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi from the battlefield in a counterterrorism operation in Syria. President Biden took to Twitter to inform that the operation was conducted at his direction.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” tweeted Biden, adding that he would give his remarks on the development later this morning.

Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

https://t.co/lsYQHE9lR9 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 3, 2022

The White House tweeted a photograph of the national security team along with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” it tweeted.

As per the statement from the White House, the US forces undertook a counterterrorism operation in northwest Syria to “the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place.”

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops,” the statement added.