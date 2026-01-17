FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Trump's Greenland row intensifies: US imposes 10% tariff on European nations from Feb 1, threatens 25% hike; check full list of countries

US President Donald Trump hit 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, over the Greenland acquisition bid.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Trump's Greenland row intensifies: US imposes 10% tariff on European nations from Feb 1, threatens 25% hike; check full list of countries
Amid opposition over the US acquiring Greenland, President Donald Trump hit 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland. Trump warned of a tariff hike to 25 per cent until the Danish territory is secured.

Trump imposes tariffs on European nations

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He's offering to negotiate but warns of escalating tariffs: 10% from February 1, 2026, and 25% from June 1, 2026.

He threatened 10% tariffs on several European nations, escalating to 25% if they opposed the acquisition, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support."Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland) will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump posted.

Trump-Greenland acquisition plan

Trump's major move comes after his warnings of imposing tariffs on countries opposing Washington's plans to acquire Greenland for "national security" reasons. "I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he had said. Trump had asserted that Greenland is important to safeguard the US from Russia and China's presence in the Arctic Ocean, and has demanded that the Kingdom of Denmark sell the self-governed territory. However, Denmark and other NATO allies have been refusing to cede the territory to the US, with France, Germany and other European countries sending their troops to Greenland to help boost the security.

On Wednesday, Denmark said it plans to increase its military presence in Greenland after the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met with White House representatives in Washington DC, to discuss Trump's intentions to take over the semiautonomous Danish territory to tap its mineral resources amid rising Russian and Chinese interest.But the meeting could not budge US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance from their stance, as per Al Jazeera.

(With ANI inputs)
 

