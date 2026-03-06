US grants 30-day waiver for India to buy Russian oil cargoes stuck at sea amid Iran conflict and Middle East supply crisis

US has granted a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil cargoes already stranded at sea to help stabilise global supply.

United States has granted a temporary waiver allowing India to purchase Russian oil cargoes that are currently stranded at sea, according to two senior US officials cited by Reuters. The 30-day exemption permits Indian refiners to complete transactions for these shipments despite ongoing restrictions related to sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the decision, explaining that the measure is intended to prevent disruptions in global oil supply during a period of heightened geopolitical tensions.

“To ensure oil continues flowing into global markets, the US is issuing a 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian crude,” Bessent said.

However, he emphasised that the waiver is limited in scope and will apply only to cargoes already in transit. According to Bessent, the step is not expected to significantly boost revenues for the Russian government because it only covers oil shipments that were already stranded at sea.

Expectation of increased US oil purchases

While allowing the short-term purchases, Washington also signalled that it expects India to gradually increase imports of American crude. Bessent said the United States anticipates that New Delhi will expand its purchases of US oil in the future as part of broader energy cooperation.

India had previously scaled back Russian oil imports earlier this year amid pressure from Washington, which has been seeking to reduce the financial resources supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. The adjustment also helped India avoid potential tariffs of up to 25% and contributed to securing an interim trade agreement with the United States.

India’s vulnerability to supply disruptions

Energy security remains a key concern for India, particularly because of its heavy reliance on imports. According to Reuters, the country maintains strategic reserves covering only about 25 days of crude demand. Around 40% of India’s oil imports originate from the Middle East, much of it transported through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Any disruption in that region could therefore have significant implications for India’s energy supply.

Indian refiners return to the Russian market

Following the waiver, several Indian state-run refiners have reportedly begun negotiating with traders for immediate Russian crude deliveries. Companies involved include Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

Sources told Reuters that Indian state refiners have already secured approximately 20 million barrels of Russian crude from traders.

For some refiners, the purchases mark a renewed engagement with Russian supplies. Hindustan Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery last received shipments of Russian crude in November, according to industry data.

Price shift in Russian crude

Market dynamics have also shifted in recent weeks. Traders are now offering Russia’s Urals crude to Indian buyers at a premium of USD 4 to USD 5 per barrel above Brent for deliveries scheduled in March and early April.

This represents a sharp turnaround from February, when similar cargoes were being sold at a discount of about USD 13 per barrel below Brent.

Industry sources say that for Indian refiners, the primary concern now is not pricing but ensuring sufficient availability of crude supplies.