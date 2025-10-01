Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US govt shuts down: Who will be affected? Know how federal agencies, other jobs function, what will happen next

The United States government has been shut down as President Donald Trump and Congress could not reach an agreement to keep the government activities running as the deadline expired at the stroke of midnight. During the shutdown, around 750,000 federal workers are likely to be sent on leave.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

US govt shuts down: Who will be affected? Know how federal agencies, other jobs function, what will happen next
The United States government has been shut down as President Donald Trump and Congress could not reach an agreement to keep the government activities running as the deadline expired at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday. At the same time, the Democrats obstructed a Republican temporary measure of funding package which did not accommodate their demands.

Before the current US government shutdown, the same happened six years back in 2018-2019 when funding for the government lapsed for five weeks, including New Year's Day, during Donald Trump’s first presidency.

How will the US government shutdown affect the nation?

During the shutdown, around 750,000 federal workers are likely to be sent on temporary leave, and some would potentially be fired by Trump’s Republican administration. Many offices will also shut down, and maybe forever, after Trump’s promise to “do things that are irreversible, that are bad” as vengeance. Trump’s deportation plan will most likely go forward with full strength; however, areas like education, environmental, and other services will be affected. The economic fallout is expected to ripple nationwide.

In case of a shutdown, nonessential operations would be affected as they would be halted, leaving around hundreds of thousands of civil servants without work and pay, though for the time being, and payment of many social safety net benefits potentially disrupted. Meanwhile, essential workers, like military personnel, will also have to work without pay, and non-essential federal employees will be sent on furlough.

The President has been unable to bring Democrats and Republicans to an agreement to prevent the shutdown. It is Trump’s third time presiding over a federal funding lapse.

What will remain open and what will be closed?

According to the law, in case the funding expires, federal agencies must halt activity and furlough their "non-excepted" employees. Those are considered "Excepted employees" whose work is related to protecting life and property. However, they would be allowed to continue their job but would not be paid until the shutdown is over. Essential services, like in-hospital medical care, border protection, law enforcement, and air-traffic control, will be allowed to function during the shutdown. Social security and Medicare cheques will also be allowed, but benefit verification and card issuance could stop.

Major government functions like NASA's space missions, President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, and specific public health work at the Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture would also function like normal during a shutdown.

Travel delays are possible if the stopgap continues and unpaid workers stop working. Though essential workers would be allowed to work even without pay, federal employees who are categorised as non-essential will be given short-term unpaid leave. This suggests that federally funded food assistance programmes, food inspections, government pre-schools, the issuing of student loans, immigration hearings, and operations at national parks are likely to be stopped or closed completely. 

