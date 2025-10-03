US government shutdown: Trump hints at 'firings' if halt continues, plans to cut..., know who will be affected

US President Donald Trump warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown drags on, adding to mounting political tensions in Washington.

Amid the US government shutdown, US President Donald Trump further blamed Democrats for the crisis and hinted at potential firings if the ongoing shutdown escalates. Trump has announced plans to cut ‘Democrat Agencies’ in a bid to exert pressure on his political opposition as the government shutdown drags on to a second day.



Trump hints at mass layoffs of federal workers

"There could be firings, and that’s their fault," said Trump in a TV interview, referring to a recent memo from the Office of Management and Budget that raised the prospect of permanent job cuts. "We could cut projects that they wanted, favourite projects, and they’d be permanently cut. I am allowed to cut things that should have never been approved in the first place, and I will probably do that," he added.

Further, Trump said he will meet with his budget director, Russell Vought, to decide which Democratic agencies to cut. Vought has been asked to recommend whether potential cuts should be temporary or permanent. In a social media post, Trump appeared to embrace the political standoff, writing that Democrats had given him "an unprecedented opportunity" to reshape the federal government. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.



Trump's plans to downsize Democratic Agencies?



The Trump administration has frozen federal transit and green-energy funding for Democratic-leaning states and threatened to fire more federal workers amid a partisan standoff in Congress. He plans to potentially fire 300,000 federal workers by year-end. He's linked to Project 2025, a conservative initiative by the Heritage Foundation aiming to radically downsize the federal government. Trump's administration has already implemented aspects of this plan, including efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and reduce the government's power to fight pollution.

Federal courts have allowed layoffs to proceed despite lawsuits from federal employee unions, and former Vice President Kamala Harris has criticised Donald Trump's embrace of Project 2025. Harris stated that Trump plans to seize unchecked power within the federal government and restrict Americans' freedoms, and she accused him of implementing it openly.

The federal government slipped into a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions as negotiations remain stalled, as per Fox News.

Leaders of both parties are privately and publicly adamant that they will not be blamed for the funding lapse: Republicans insist Democrats need to simply agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks. Meanwhile, Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions for lending their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate, as per CNN.



