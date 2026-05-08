US government begins public release of UFO files; millions of records under review after Donald Trump’s order

US government has begun declassifying UFO/UAP files following a directive from President Donald Trump.

United States government has started releasing long-classified records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, following a directive issued by President Donald Trump. The move marks one of the most extensive transparency efforts to date involving unexplained aerial activity reported over several decades.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to begin public disclosure of files linked to 'alien life, UAP, and unidentified flying objects,' along with any related information deemed significant. He described the subject as both 'complex and important,' urging a full review of previously restricted material.

Large-Scale Review Across US Agencies

Following the directive, the Department of War, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and other federal bodies have launched a coordinated effort to locate, assess, and declassify UAP-related documents.

Officials said the process involves millions of records collected over several decades, making it one of the most extensive archival reviews undertaken by US security agencies.

Authorities added that the release will take place in phases over the coming weeks, with additional documents expected to be made available as reviews are completed.

What the Released Files Show

The initial batch of declassified materials includes a wide range of photos, videos, and field reports recorded by military and government personnel. These records document unexplained aerial and underwater observations across different regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Among the materials are infrared images showing unidentified objects in US airspace, sensor footage of unknown airborne activity, and reports of unusual movements detected near naval and military installations. Some files also reference sightings near Japan, Greece, and the Middle East, as well as incidents recorded by US forces operating in Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.

A number of entries are classified as 'unresolved cases,' meaning investigators were unable to determine a clear explanation due to limited data or incomplete sensor information.

Government Emphasises Transparency

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the administration is committed to unprecedented openness regarding UAP-related information. He stated that many of these records had remained classified for years, contributing to public speculation and uncertainty.

'The Department of War is aligned with the President’s directive to ensure transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,' Hegseth said, adding that the release reflects a broader commitment to public accountability.

Public and Expert Review Encouraged

Officials confirmed that the documents will also be made available for analysis by independent researchers and the public. The government hopes that broader scrutiny may help provide new insights into long-standing unexplained aerial observations.