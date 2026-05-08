FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Hantavirus News: 2 Indian Nationals Among Crew On Cruise Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

Hantavirus News: 2 Indian Nationals Among Crew On Cruise Ship Hit By Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak

Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 West Bengal elections, sends best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government

Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 WB polls

Was RSS involved in Mahatma Gandhi assassination, Babri Masjid demolition, Emergency? Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal raises tough questions - Watch trailer

Aakhri Sawal trailer: Sanjay Dutt film questions conspiracies linked with RSS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

HomeWorld

WORLD

US government begins public release of UFO files; millions of records under review after Donald Trump’s order

US government has begun declassifying UFO/UAP files following a directive from President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 08, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

US government begins public release of UFO files; millions of records under review after Donald Trump’s order
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States government has started releasing long-classified records related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, following a directive issued by President Donald Trump. The move marks one of the most extensive transparency efforts to date involving unexplained aerial activity reported over several decades.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to begin public disclosure of files linked to 'alien life, UAP, and unidentified flying objects,' along with any related information deemed significant. He described the subject as both 'complex and important,' urging a full review of previously restricted material.

Large-Scale Review Across US Agencies

Following the directive, the Department of War, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), and other federal bodies have launched a coordinated effort to locate, assess, and declassify UAP-related documents. 

Officials said the process involves millions of records collected over several decades, making it one of the most extensive archival reviews undertaken by US security agencies.

Authorities added that the release will take place in phases over the coming weeks, with additional documents expected to be made available as reviews are completed.

What the Released Files Show

The initial batch of declassified materials includes a wide range of photos, videos, and field reports recorded by military and government personnel. These records document unexplained aerial and underwater observations across different regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Among the materials are infrared images showing unidentified objects in US airspace, sensor footage of unknown airborne activity, and reports of unusual movements detected near naval and military installations. Some files also reference sightings near Japan, Greece, and the Middle East, as well as incidents recorded by US forces operating in Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.

A number of entries are classified as 'unresolved cases,' meaning investigators were unable to determine a clear explanation due to limited data or incomplete sensor information.

Government Emphasises Transparency

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the administration is committed to unprecedented openness regarding UAP-related information. He stated that many of these records had remained classified for years, contributing to public speculation and uncertainty.

'The Department of War is aligned with the President’s directive to ensure transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,' Hegseth said, adding that the release reflects a broader commitment to public accountability.

Public and Expert Review Encouraged

Officials confirmed that the documents will also be made available for analysis by independent researchers and the public. The government hopes that broader scrutiny may help provide new insights into long-standing unexplained aerial observations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 West Bengal elections, sends best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government
Filmmaker, ex-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty quits politics after losing 2026 WB polls
US government begins public release of UFO files; millions of records under review after Donald Trump’s order
US government begins public release of UFO files
Was RSS involved in Mahatma Gandhi assassination, Babri Masjid demolition, Emergency? Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal raises tough questions - Watch trailer
Aakhri Sawal trailer: Sanjay Dutt film questions conspiracies linked with RSS
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews infrastructure at Roop Nagar School, flags safety concerns
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews infrastructure at Roop Nagar School
Suvendu Adhikari issues first statement since being designated West Bengal CM: 'Bhoy out, bhorsha in'
'Bhoy out, bhorsha in': Suvendu Adhikari after being chosen Bengal CM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement