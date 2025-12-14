US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Australia that targeted a Jewish celebration, expressing solidarity with the victims, the Jewish community and the Australian people.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Australia targeting a Jewish celebration." He underlined that "Antisemitism has no place in this world," and added, "Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia."

Australia Bondi beach mass shooting

At leats 10 people were shot dead after two gunmen open fired at Australia's Bondi Beach, which police said was a targeted attack against the country's Jewish community, CNN reported. Police said two suspects were involved in the shooting. One suspect is in custody in critical condition, while the other was shot dead at the scene. Authorities said the identities of the alleged attackers have not been disclosed.

The shooting took place while more than 1,000 people were gathered at Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration. Police said the assault was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community," pointing to the intent behind the attack. Authorities said the timing of the incident on the first day of Hanukkah, along with other factors including the weapons used and the actions of the offenders, led police to declare the incident a terrorist attack a few hours after the shooting, CNN reported.

US Brown University shooting

At least two people were killed and eight were injured following a gunfire at Brown University's Barus & Holley Engineering Building on Saturday, the university said in an official alert. The university located in the Providence region in the state of Rhode Island confirmed the fatalities and said eight additional victims were hospitalised and are in critical but stable condition.

US President Donald Trump responded to the shooting and stated that he had been briefed on the shooting. He also informed that the FBI was already on the scene. "The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody," he wrote on social media.

