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US getting isolated, China's rise reshaping geopolitics, says S Jaishankar

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the US has "deliberately become a lonelier power" amid Washington's strategic repositioning and China's rise. At the Munich Security Conference, he highlighted intensifying US-China competition and emerging powers' push to diversify partnerships.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

US getting isolated, China's rise reshaping geopolitics, says S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar at Munich Security Conference
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the United States has "deliberately become a lonelier power", as he outlined what he called a major shift in the global order driven by Washington’s strategic repositioning and China’s growing influence. Speaking at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar said the world was witnessing “very sharp competition” between the US and China, alongside a growing push by emerging and middle powers to diversify partnerships and reduce their exposure to geopolitical risks. "No one in the room would disagree with the fact that the landscape today is primarily marked by a radical repositioning of the United States," Jaishankar said. Calling it "a posture of choice", he added that the US had "deliberately become a lonelier power." 

Jaishankar said China’s rise was the other defining feature of the changing global landscape. He pointed to China’s economic heft, noting that it accounts for about one-third of global manufacturing and that its economic strength is increasingly translating into political influence. "China, which sees itself as a unique country that is in a way both its self-perception, in many ways, also the reality," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister said the US-China rivalry was also affecting countries beyond the two powers. "That competition today, not limited to these two countries, has led to a weaponisation of any leverage that any country has," he said, while pointing to the "complexity of interdependence" between nations. Amid the intensifying rivalry, Jaishankar said emerging and middle powers were seeking greater strategic flexibility. He said these countries could cooperate with one another while maintaining ties with both Washington and Beijing, provided they did not face direct conflicts of interest.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

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