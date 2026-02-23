US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'

The White House has confirmed that the United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government for an operation that resulted in the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho", in Jalisco.

The White House has confirmed that the United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government for an operation that resulted in the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as " El Mencho ", in Jalisco. In a post on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States assisted Mexican authorities in carrying out the operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, which led to the elimination of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

"The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated," the post read.

Leavitt described El Mencho as a top target for both the Mexican and US governments, alleging that he was among the leading traffickers of fentanyl into the United States. She further noted that last year, US President Donald Trump designated the CJNG as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

"'El Mencho' was a was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland. Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization -- because that's exactly what it is," the post added.

According to Leavitt, in addition to El Mencho's death, three other cartel members were killed in the operation, three were wounded, and two were arrested. She further stated the US administration remains committed to combating narcotics trafficking.

"In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested. President Trump has been very clear -- the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved," her post read.

This comes after one of the most wanted leaders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military. El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported.

Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco. CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said. Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment. The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup in June, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato. Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

During the operation, Lemus urged residents to remain in their homes and said that public transportation services in Jalisco would be suspended "until the situation is under control."

The governor stated that the violence has spread to at least five states and urged the public to avoid travelling on highways. Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.

The US Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US. A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organisation is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz and has a presence elsewhere.

(ANI Inputs)