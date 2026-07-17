US fresh strikes damage Iran's Chabahar Port, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth posts surveillance tower collapse video

A surveillance tower at Iran's Chabahar port reportedly collapsed in fresh US strikes. The port, key for Afghanistan trade with Indian support, was hit for the third time. 8 killed overnight. US said it struck for a 6th night. Iran hit US radar sites in Oman.

A surveillance tower at Iran’s Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman has reportedly collapsed in the latest wave of US strikes. Visuals of the damage were shared on social media and later reposted by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The footage shows a tower-like structure falling as clouds of dust and smoke rise around it.

Chabahar is a key trade route for Afghanistan and has been operated with India’s support. Iranian media confirmed a third round of strikes on the facility but did not immediately acknowledge the tower’s collapse.

Sixth night of US strikes, 8 killed overnight

The US said on Friday that its forces launched strikes against Iran for a sixth consecutive night. US Central Command posted on X that the strikes began at 6 pm GMT to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities.

"State media said 8 people were killed and 20 wounded in overnight attacks. IRNA reported that "some infrastructure in several provinces" was hit. Six bridges in southern Hormozgan province were reportedly targeted.

The overall toll since fresh fighting began on June 22 has risen to 38 dead and 400 injured, according to Iran’s health ministry, citing AFP.

Iran retaliates, region on edge

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had "targeted and destroyed" two US radar sites in Oman, one for maritime surveillance and one for air surveillance.

Jordan’s military said it shot down three Iranian missiles with no casualties. Iran also claimed it targeted US military infrastructure in Kuwait. Bahrain and Qatar reported attacks early Friday.

Bushehr city, home to Iran’s only civilian nuclear plant, was also hit. State TV reported two explosions there. Other targets included an airport and a railway station in Bandar Abbas, and two bridges near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas passage.

Strategic port caught in escalation

The repeated targeting of Chabahar highlights how trade infrastructure is now in the line of fire. The port has been central to India-Iran-Afghanistan trade efforts, offering an alternative route bypassing Pakistan.

With strikes widening across the Gulf and Iran hitting back at US-linked sites, the conflict shows little sign of de-escalation. Regional air defences remain active as both sides trade blows.