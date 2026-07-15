US fresh attacks in Iran kill at least 35, wound over 300: Health Ministry

The US launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran after reimposing a naval blockade, marking a return to war between the two countries. At least 35 Iranians have been killed this month, said the Health Ministry.

The Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the recent US airstrikes have killed at least 35 people and wounded over 300 others, according to AP reports. Most casualties have been reported in Iran’s southern provinces.

At least 35 killed in Iran in US fresh strikes

Head of the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Centre, Hossein Kermanpour, reported that casualties include three women and six people under 18, with two women among those killed.

Separately, Iran’s Army Ground Force said the U.S. military fired 13 missiles at a barracks in Bampur County early Tuesday. The strike killed seven members of the 388th Iranshahr Brigade, including Staff Sergeants Farshad Alavi and Reza Shafiei, and conscripts Alireza Ghasemi, Hossein Jafari, Abbas Hassanshahi, Abbas Hesameddini, and Abolfazl Molaei, and injured 13 others. The Army said the attack targeted dormitories, guesthouses, and guard posts to maximise casualties, but passive defence measures limited the damage. The wounded are receiving treatment, according to Iranian media reports.

The US launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran after reimposing a naval blockade, marking a return to war between the two countries. The attack comes less than a month after both signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

Explosions were reported in Sirik, eastern Hormozgan, Bampur, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz and on Qeshm Island. Iranian state media claimed that the US strikes hit civilians, which CENTCOM denied. “Iranian state media claims that US forces struck a civilian wheat storage facility in Hoveyzeh on July 14. This is FALSE,” CENTCOM posted on social media.

US launches fresh strikes

On Wednesday, CENTCOM said that it launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran targeting the country's military capabilities, which CENTCOM claimed were used by Iran to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran. The strikes are designed to further degrade the military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to expand strikes next week to target power plants and bridges unless Tehran returns to negotiations. "Next week it gets really bad for them," he told Fox News.

On the other hand, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the national army announced missile and drone strikes against US military positions in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, calling it retaliation for US strikes on Iranian territory, as per Al Jazeera reports.

According to IRGC statements carried by Press TV, the attacks were part of "Operation Nasr 2" in the "seventh wave" of retaliation. The IRGC claimed it destroyed a Patriot air defence complex, a satellite communications center, and HIMARS launch platforms in Kuwait. In Jordan, it said it hit al-Azraq base, destroying F-15, F-16, and F-35 hangars and several MQ-9 drones.The IRGC also claimed strikes on US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain.