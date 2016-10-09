US formally accuses Russian hackers of political cyber attacks

Headlines

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Meet one of India's richest bankers with Rs 9.75 crore salary; know his education, qualification, job roles and more

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato price hike again: Mother Dairy stores selling at Rs 259 per kg in Delhi

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Nuh violence: Alert sounded in 3 UP districts bordering Haryana

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson's film brings vintage Rajinikanth with badass character, bombastic action sequences

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeWorld

World

US formally accuses Russian hackers of political cyber attacks

Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman said public blaming for the hacks left one remaining question of "why Donald Trump continues to make apologies for the Russians".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2016, 02:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US government for the first time on Friday formally accused Russia of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organisations ahead of the November 8 presidential election.

"We believe, based on the scope and sensitivity of these efforts, that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorised these activities," a US government statement said on Friday about hacking of political groups. "These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process," the statement said.

US intelligence officials concluded weeks ago that the Russian government was conducting or orchestrating cyber attacks against the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, possibly to disrupt or discredit the election, in which Democrat Hillary Clinton faces Republican Donald Trump. A Kremlin spokesman called the US allegations "nonsense", the Interfax news agency reported.

The Obama administration's decision to blame Russia for the attacks is the latest downward turn in Washington's relations with Moscow, which are under strain over Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine and in cyberspace. Also on Friday, US Secretary of State John Kerry said Russian and Syrian actions in the Syrian civil war, including bombings of hospitals, "beg for" a war crimes investigation. 

In addition, a US intelligence official said Friday that Russia is moving short-range nuclear-capable missiles into Kaliningrad, a tiny Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania, confirming Estonian news reports.

Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, said public blaming for the hacks left one remaining question of "why Donald Trump continues to make apologies for the Russians." Trump had previously expressed doubt about Russia's involvement. In July, he suggested Russia should attempt to retrieve and publish emails from Clinton's private server.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hours after the US government's accusation was levied, WikiLeaks posted hundreds of emails on its website purportedly hacked from Podesta's private account.

 

CHANGE IN TONE

Until Friday, the administration had avoided publicly naming Russia in connection with the mounting civilian deaths in Syria or the cyber attacks. The statement by the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not blame the Russian government for hacking attempts against state election systems, but said "scanning and probing" of those systems originated in most cases from servers operated by a Russian company.

However, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman said that US officials have concluded that the hacking attacks or probes of state voter registration systems are "consistent with Russian motivations." Concern has grown about the reliability of the US voting system as a result of the breach, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called the system "rigged," but without providing specific evidence.

US intelligence officials have said there is no evidence that voting recording systems have been manipulated. Naming Russia as the actor behind the cyber attacks on political organizations falls short of more punitive measures the United States has taken against other countries for cyber intrusions.

Lawmakers of both political parties welcomed the formal accusation. Republican Senator Cory Gardner, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity, said he planned to introduce sanctions legislation.

Earlier this year, a US grand jury indicted seven Iranians employed by two Iran-based computer companies on hacking charges into US financial sector. In 2015, Obama announced sanctions against North Korea for hacking into Sony Pictures. In 2014, the United States charged five Chinese military hackers for economic espionage aimed at US nuclear, metals and solar industries.

A senior US official said the administration is considering other retaliatory steps against Russia, but he declined to identify them. Those steps may remain covert, the official said. The Democratic National Committee publicly disclosed intrusions into its systems in June, blaming Russia for the attacks.

Leaks of the committees' emails from pro-transparency group WikiLeaks soon followed, demonstrating what appeared to be favoritism for Clinton over another Democrat, Bernie Sanders, by committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Wasserman Schultz, a Florida congresswoman, stepped down.

In Friday's statement, the government said disclosures of emails by WikiLeaks and hacking entities known as DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 "are consistent with the methods and motivations of Russian-directed efforts."

WikiLeaks has not identified the source of its leaks and criticized those who have claimed it was Russia. Guccifer 2.0 has identified itself as a Romanian hacker, but US intelligence officials have concluded it and DCLeaks are both a front for Russian spy units.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops launched in India via Flipkart, price starts at Rs 73,990

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE